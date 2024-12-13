CPS names Network chief

The Chicago Board of Education on Thursday approved the appointment of Latasha Geverola as the new chief of Network 11 schools.

Network 11 is an elementary school network of 29 schools, serving 9,100 students and families in Chicago Public Schools. The network encompasses the Englewood, Auburn Gresham, and Washington Heights communities.

“Latasha Geverola has a proven track record in developing and coaching teachers, enhancing school culture, and driving instructional improvements,” said Chief Schools Officer Felicia Sanders. “Her expertise in improving student achievement and in establishing strong community partnerships will benefit all students and staff in Network 11 and the district.”

Geverola has held educational leadership roles in CPS for more than two decades. She began her career at CPS as a middle school reading teacher at Oscar DePriest Elementary. Her passion for technology led her to transition to the role of computer teacher at Uplift Community High School, after which she served as an International Baccalaureate coordinator. In the role, she secured funding, established community partnerships, and developed IB programming at DePriest.

She later became an assistant principal and then principal of DePriest Elementary—the school where she began her CPS career. After more than six years as principal at DePriest, she served as the deputy chief of schools for Network 3 for more than two years.

Geverola earned her bachelor of arts in 2003, a master of educational leadership in 2008 and master of education in technology in 2006, all from National Louis University, She has been married for 22 years and is the mother of two.



