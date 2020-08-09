Crash kills 4 in River Forest

River Forest Police are investigating a crash that killed four people early Sunday, Aug. 9.

Police responded to the crash with fatalities at 12:49 a.m. Sunday in which a vehicle had struck a planter, light pole, and the wall of a closed business in the 400 block of Harlem Avenue.

The crash scene was secured by River Forest, Oak Park, and Forest Park Police. River Forest and Oak Park Fire Departments were also called to the crash.

The vehicle was occupied by five people at the time of the crash. Two of the occupants were dead on scene. Two occupants needed emergent medical care and were transported to a local hospital where they later died. The victims were transported to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office for inquiry.

The reported driver of the vehicle was also transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police are in the process of identifying the occupants of the vehicle and making notifications to family members.