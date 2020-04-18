Driver hits seven parked cars in Chicago neighborhood

A driver struck seven unoccupied, parked vehicles, flipping one of them on its side, Thursday morning in Chicago’s Logan Square neighborhood.

Chicago police said a Cadillac Escalade was traveling northbound on Kimball Avenue at 12:19 a.m. Thursday when it hit the vehicles, which were also facing northbound on Kimball.

Police said the driver, Shishir Patel, 35, unknown address, was on the scene upon their arrival and refused medical treatment.

He was charged with one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to reduce speed.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Patel is scheduled to appear in court May 20.