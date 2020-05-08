DUI patrols planned for this weekend

The Chicago Police Department will be conducting DUI saturation patrols this weekend (May 8-10) in the Jefferson Park and South Chicago neighborhoods.

Patrols will take place from 7 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday in the South Chicago (4th District) and from 7 p.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday in the Jefferson Park (16th District).

The purpose of the program is to saturate a designated area with roving police officers who continually monitor vehicular traffic for signs of impaired driving. Patrols also place emphasis on speed, alcohol-related and safety-belt violations. Police vehicles equipped for speed detection are deployed to apprehend speeding violators.

In addition, the Breath Alcohol Testing Mobile Unit may also be deployed to allow officers to expedite charging a person with driving under the influence prior to transporting the suspect into the nearest lockup for bonding. The mobile unit also allows for Individual Recognizance Bonds (I-Bonds) to be issued at the site of the DUI saturation patrol.

The DUI saturation patrols conducted in the Central (1st) and Near North (18th) districts on May 1-3 resulted in the following arrests and citations: