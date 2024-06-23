Elgin shooting death ruled in self-defense

An Elgin shooting death has been ruled in self-defense.

Elgin police responded to the 600 block of Villa Street shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday, June 16 for a reported shooting. Officers arrived on the scene and located a man with injuries who was transported to an area hospital.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man, who died Tuesday, June 20 at Loyola University Medical Center, as Kevin Ambriz, 24, a resident of the 400 block of Illinois Avenue in Elgin.

Detectives from the Elgin Major Investigations Division began a probe of the incident, which revealed an altercation ensued between Ambriz and a 16-year-old boy. During the altercation, Ambiz displayed a knife and at some point, the teen discharged a firearm, striking the man, police said.

On Tuesday, June 18, the Major Investigations Division took the juvenile into custody without incident.

The Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office was contacted and after a review of the facts in the case determined the shooting to be in self-defense. The State’s Attorney’s Office authorized charges against the teen of one count of unlawful possession of a firearm with no Firearms Owners Identification Card, a Class 3 felony; and three counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 4 felony.

Class 3 felonies are punishable by two to five years in prison. Class 4 felonies are punishable by one to three years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.

The juvenile was transported to the Kane County Youth Home.