Elmhurst teens accused of carving swastikas into playground equipment

Two Elmhurst teens have been accused of carving swastikas into playground equipment at a grade school in the community.

Christopher Jackson, 18, a resident of the 200 block of Boyd Avenue, has been charged with one count each of hate crime on school property, a Class 3 felony; criminal damage to government-supported property, a Class 3 felony; and criminal damage to property, a Class 4 felony.

A 17-year-old juvenile , also linked to the crime, is expected to appear at a detention hearing soon, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Class 3 felonies are punishable by two to five years in prison or probation and a fine of up to $25,000, Class 4 felonies are punishable by one to three years in prison or probation and a fine of up to $25,000.

DuPage Circuit Court Judge Kenton Skarin granted the state’s motion to detain Jackson pre-trial during his court appearance Saturday, May 25.

On Monday, May 20, Elmhurst police officers responded to Edison Elementary School, 246 S. Fair Ave., for a report of criminal damage to property. Upon their arrival, officers said, they observed multiple swastikas and Nazi phrases carved into plastic playground equipment.

It is alleged that Jackson and the juvenile carved the swastikas and phrases into the equipment with a knife. Damage to the playground equipment was estimated at $4,471.

Jackson was taken into custody Monday without incident.

“Hate crimes have no place in a civilized society,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. “The allegations against these two defendants, who are both in their teens, are very disturbing. DuPage County is an extremely welcoming community, and we have no tolerance whatsoever for actions such as alleged in this case. I commend the Elmhurst Police Department for their quick identification and apprehension of the defendants.”

“It is alleged several school children saw the damaging carved symbols on the playground equipment during their school recess and alerted their teacher,” Elmhurst Chief of Police Michael McLean said. “I would like to thank the staff of Elmhurst Community Unit School District 205 for alerting Elmhurst police to the incident which allowed our detectives to perform a prompt investigation. I also thank State’s Attorney Bob Berlin and the members of his office for their legal guidance on this case.”

Jackson’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 17, for arraignment in front of Judge Michael Reidy. ui