Family awarded $8 million in suburban mom’s death

The family of an Ingleside woman has been awarded $8 million in a negligent cardiac care lawsuit.

Deborah Giorno, 67, died March 28, 2018, a week before she was set to undergo a transcatheter aortic valve replacement through Advocate Medical Group that was argued should have been performed more than 18 months earlier.

Bradley Cosgrove, a partner at Clifford Law Office, represented the Giorno family in the case, which came to a verdict Thursday in Cook County Circuit Court.

Cosgrove argued Giorno’s death stemmed from the negligent care of an Advocate cardiologist, electrophysiologist and an advanced practice nurse during 16 months of visits.

Cosgrove noted that Advocate made no offer to settle prior to the verdict.

“The case was very complex, but the very smart and attentive jury was able to work through all the medical evidence and understood what went wrong with Deborah Giorno’s medical care,” Cosgrove said following the verdict. “It is a tragedy that her husband and two children have to go through the rest of their lives without the person who once was their source of strength and great love.

“Debbie Giorno suffered much pain and suffering only to have neglect and incompetence lead to her untimely and premature death.”

At trial, Cosgrove detailed the complaints that Giorno communicated to her doctors and their staff including fatigue, shortness of breath that limited her usual daily activities and even chest heaviness. The complaints continued and worsened during 18 months, Cosgrove said, with repeat echocardiograms demonstrating a worsening constriction of her aortic valve that was causing her heart to fail.

However, Giorno’s medical providers who were managing her heart failed to refer her to a valve clinic to get the problematic valve replaced, Cosgrove said.

The jury deliberated for two hours before returning an $8 million verdict that included $2.4 million for grief, sorrow and mental suffering of the three family members. The court added $1.53 million in pre-judgment interest to the verdict as required by Illinois statute.

Pre-judgment interest is calculated from the time a court case is filed.

An Advocate Medical Group spokesman issued the following statement regarding the verdict, “Our hearts go out to this family. We are committed to providing appropriate care to every patient. Due to patient privacy and pending litigation, we are unable to comment further.”

The three-week trial was held before Judge Patricia O’Brien Sheahan of the Law Division of Cook County Circuit Court at the Daley Center in Chicago.

T.J. Tomasik, another partner at Clifford Law Offices, tried the case with Cosgrove.

