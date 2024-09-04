Family still seeking answers in assistant principal’s murder

The family of a slain Chicago assistant principal wants to know why no charges have been filed nearly a year after his death.

Abnerd Joseph, an assistant principal at the Intrinsic School, was shot and killed Sept. 14 in a hallway of his residential building in Chicago’s Loop. Police reports state that Joseph was wearing only a bathrobe, boxers and socks, and was in emotional distress when a fellow resident shot him.

“Why does it seem that my brother’s life is being forgotten or held to a lesser standard than others?” Jeanna Joseph Kelly, sister of Abnerd Joseph, asked at an Aug. 26 press conference. “Why can’t we get answers? Why can’t we get justice? Why can’t Abnerd get justice?

“I’m tired of why. Our mother is tired of why. My brothers and sisters are tired of why.”

Family members said Joseph had recently changed medication for his attention deficit disorder and that could have given his anxiety. They said he was in distress when he was shot by a gunman who proactively sought out a confrontation with Joseph on the 48th floor of The Legacy at Millennium Park building at 60 E. Monroe St. Both men were residents of the building’s 29th floor.

Anthony Romanucci, founding partner of the Romanucci & Blandin law firm, which is representing the family in a civil suit, said it is “unusual” for it to take a year for criminal charges to be filed in a case involving a known shooter. He called the shooter who acted, even though police had been called to the scene, “a vigilante.”

“It is impossible to understand the level of grief that the Abnerd Joseph family feels, because not only do they continue to mourn the loss of this high-potential young man, but their grief is overlaid with a firm belief that he did not need to die, that something very wrong went down in that building and that Abnerd should still be alive,” Romanucci said. “He needed and deserved help that night and got vigilante justice instead.”

Romanucci said the family has been waiting for answers “an excruciatingly long time.”

Rayne Belcher said his brother was making a difference in the lives of his charter school students.

“He was on a mission to change the world one person at a time,” Belcher said.

Fighting back tears, Belcher said, “Abnerd experienced a senseless act of violence. Abnerd was brutally shot at his home unarmed. The amount of shock and pain that has been caused is unbearable.”

Belcher said that she and other family members continue to wrestle with the issue.

“No healing has taken place,” she said. “Instead, we’re holding our breath, waiting for people to be charged. We’re losing patience and starting to feel unheard.

“This isn’t right and we’re demanding justice for Abnerd. To know Abnerd is to know love and greatness. Abnerd was perfectly balanced, beautiful inside and out.”

Jason Friedl, a partner at Romanucci & Blandin, said charges need to be filed in the case.

“Abnerd Joseph was a very good man who devoted his life to inspiring kids and being a family member and friend,” Friedl said. “The loss here remains immense, and the frustration is growing that after 11 months of waiting, answers on criminal charges are sparse.

“We call on Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx to do the right thing before she leaves office and ensure criminal charges are filed in this case.”

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office did not respond to Chronicle Media questions about the case, only issuing a one-sentence statement, “The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office is committed to the work of justice and continues to work with police on this ongoing investigation.”

Bryan Bienaime, the oldest of the family’s seven children, said his younger brother’s presence is always with him.

“I see his face and hear his voice all the time,” Bienaime said.

Jeanna Joseph Kelly added that the family’s question in the case has changed over the past year.

“‘Why was he shot?’ has become ‘Why are there still no charges?’” Kelly said. “Why has the man who admitted to shooting my brother still not been charged?”

She said her brother was dedicated to nurturing the next generation of leaders.

“He was kind to a degree that I’ve never seen. His students saw it and knew that they had an ally in Mr. Joseph,” Kelly said.

Kelly noted that friends of Joseph came up to her and said her brother helped them battle depression. Students of her brother came up to her and said that had it not been for Joseph they would have acted on thoughts of taking their own life, Kelly added.

“My brother even used his own money to help his students with whatever it was that they needed,” Kelly said.

She noted her brother, in his most vulnerable time, didn’t get the help that he needed.

Kelly asked that residents call the Cook County State’s Attorney Office and ask why justice has been delayed in the case.

“Abnerd deserves better,” Kelly said. “All we have left are our memories and Abnerd’s legacy. Why can’t we get justice for him?”

Romanucci said Joseph’s family, friends, students and colleagues remain in a state of deep grief as well as frustration “that the path to criminal justice has taken now more than 11 months.”

Police reports, according to Romanucci, show that the gunman said he fired in self-defense even though Joseph was unarmed.

“Abnerd was hunted by this other resident,” Romanucci said.

Fellow attorney Friedl said that building staff responsible for responding to resident emergencies failed in Joseph’s case.

“Their negligent decisions that violated policies of simple common sense did prevent Abnerd from getting the appropriate help and care that he deserved and needed,” Friedl said.

Fiedl noted that Joseph was known for his tireless energy and commitment to mentoring high school students around the country, including at Intrinsic.

kbeese@chronicleillinois.com