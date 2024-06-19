Farmers markets criss-cross county as summer starts

As summer begins to heat up, a host of farmers markets are setting up shop on a weekly basis all around Cook County.

The outdoor markets feature everything from locally and regionally grown fruits and vegetables to meats, baked goods, prepared meals, homemade jams and jellies, fresh flowers and handmade goods.

Some farmers markets also include business- and nonprofit-sponsored informational booths, as well as entertainment. Most are open through mid-to-late October.

Here’s a list of area farmers markets, in alphabetical order, for the 2024 summer season.

Arlington Heights

Arlington Heights Farmers Market. Held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays (through Oct. 12)West Fremont and Vail streets (in the commuter parking lot). For information, visit www.ahpd.org.

Barrington

Barrington Farmers Market. Held from 4-8 p.m. on Thursdays (through Oct. 10) at Cook and Station streets. For more information, visit www.barrington-il.gov.

Buffalo Grove

Buffalo Grove Farmers Market. Held from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sundays (through Oct. 13) at Mike Rylko Community Park, 951 McHenry Road. For more information, visit www.vbg.org.

Brookfield

Brookfield Farmers Market. Held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays (through Oct. 16) at the Village Hall West Parking Lot, 8820 Brookfield Ave. For more information, visit www.brookfieldfarmers.com.

Elgin

Downtown Elgin Market. Held from 3-8 p.m. on Fridays (through Aug. 30) and 3-7 p.m. (Sept. 6 through Oct. 11) on South Riverside Drive in downtown Elgin. For more information, visit www.downtownelgin.com.

Elk Grove Village

Elk Grove Summer Market. Held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays (through Oct. 26) at the Municipal Parking Lot, 901 Wellington Ave. (at the Clock Tower). For more information, call www.elkgrovefarmersmarket.com.

Evanston

Downtown Evanston Outdoor Farmers Market. Held from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays (through Nov. 2) on University Avenue at Oak Street (behind Hilton Garden Inn). For more information, visit www.cityofevanston.org.

Glenview

Glenview Farmers Market. Held from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays (through Oct. 19) at Historic Wagner Farm, 1510 Wagner Road. For more information, visit www.glenviewparks.org.

Homewood

Homewood’s Outdoor Farmers Market. Held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays (through Oct. 12) at Martin Square, located on Martin Avenue (between Ridge and Chestnut roads). For more information, visit www.homesweethomewood.com.

La Grange

Farmers Market. Held from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursdays (through Oct. 16) on East Harris Avenue (adjacent to La Grange Village Hall). For more information, visit www.lgba.com.

Mount Prospect

Mount Prospect Farmers Market. Held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays (through Oct. 27) at the West Metra Commuter Lot, Northwest Highway and Main Street (Route 83). For more information, visit www.mountprospect.org.

Northbrook

Northbrook Farmers Market. Held from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays (through Oct. 9) in the parking lot at the Meadow Plaza Shopping Center (located at Cherry Lane and Meadow Road). For more information, visit www.northbrookfarmersmarket.org.

Oak Park

Oak Park Farmers Market. Held from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays (through Oct. 26) in the parking lot at Pilgrim Church, 460 Lake St. (one block west of Ridgeland Avenue). For more information, visit www.oakpark.us.

Palatine

Palatine Farmers Market. Held from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays (through Oct. 26) at the Palatine Train Station Parking Lot (directly east of the Palatine Train Station at Smith and Wood streets). For more information, visit www.palatine.il.us.

Palos Heights

City of Palos Heights Outdoor Farmers Market. Held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays (through Oct. 9; no market July 3) at the Municipal Parking Lot, 12217 S. Harlem Ave. For more information, visit www.palosheights.org.

Park Forest

Park Forest Main Street Market. Held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays (through Oct. 12; no market July 20) at 152 Main Street. For more information, visit www.villageofparkforest.com).

Park Ridge

Park Ridge Farmers Market. Held from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays (through Oct. 26) at 15 Prairie Ave. (near Garden Street). For more information, visit www.parkridge.us.

Riverside

Riverside Farmers Market. Held from 2:30-7 p.m. on Wednesdays (through Oct. 9) at Centennial Plaza, 10 Pine Ave. (near the Historic Water Tower). For more information, visit www.riverside.il.us.

Tinley Park

Tinley Park Farmers Market. Held from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays (through Oct. 12; no market July 20) at 17375 S. Oak Park Ave. For more information, visit www.tinleypark.org.

Western Springs

French Market. Held from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesdays (through Sept. 25) at 914 Hillgrove Ave. (in front of the Water Tower from Lawn Avenue to Grand Avenue). For more information, visit www.wsprings.com.

Wilmette

Wilmette French Market. Held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays (through (Nov. 2) just east of the Wilmette Metra Station 1202 Central Ave. For more information, visit www.wilmette.gov.

Winnetka

Winnetka Farmers Market. Held from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays (through Oct. 26) at the Winnetka Train Station Parking Lot, 754 Elm St. For more information, visit www.wngchamber.com.