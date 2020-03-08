Feds: Chicago man enticed girl for sexual videos

A Chicago man has been arrested on a federal child pornography charge for allegedly enticing an underage girl to produce sexually explicit videos of herself for money.

Hugh Fowler enticed a 16-year-old girl to produce the videos and then claimed to have sent her money last year, according to a criminal complaint and affidavit filed in Chicago federal court. Fowler communicated with the victim via an online messaging application, the complaint states.

The complaint charges Fowler, 62, with one count of production of child pornography. Fowler was arrested Feb. 19.

Fowler waived his rights to a detention hearing and preliminary hearing during a Feb. 25 court appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Gabriel Fuentes.

The FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, specifically members from the Chicago Police Department and Cook County Sheriff’s Office, and officers from CPD’s 19th District investigated the case.

According to the complaint, Fowler sent the victim, who lives outside the United States, detailed instructions on WhatsApp for how he wanted the sexually explicit videos to look. Fowler told the victim to display her private parts and to write Fowler’s first name or letters of his first name on her body, the complaint states.

“I would like music if possible,” Fowler wrote to the victim, according to the complaint.

“It’s better if the video is longer than short,” Fowler allegedly told the victim.

In one of his texts with the victim, Fowler allegedly said, “I love to look at a young fresh body. I can’t stand old woman stretch marks, belly flap, flat stretched out breast & gray hair on (expletive).”

At one point, the girl texted Fowler that she was 16, according to prosecutors, to which he replied,

“That is just a number …”

Federal agents said that on Jan. 11, 2019, Fowler put $9.75 ($1,262 in Jamaican dollars) of credit on the victim’s phone.

The next day Fowler told the victim he sent $110 ($14,243.80 in Jamaican dollars) via Western Union to her and sent her a receipt, according to a federal agent. The FBI agent said the receipt appeared to be altered and that Western Union could not find the money associated with his supposed receipt.

Production of child pornography is punishable by a minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison and a maximum of 30 years. If convicted, the court must impose a “reasonable” sentence under federal statutes and the advisory U.S. Sentencing Guidelines.

If you believe you are a victim of sexual exploitation, contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at www.missingkids.com or by calling 1-800-843-5678. The service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.