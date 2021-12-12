Forest Preserves hosting winter solstice events

All visitors over 2 years of age must wear a mask indoors at all times. Unvaccinated visitors should also wear a mask outdoors when physical distancing (six feet from other people) is not possible.

Story Trail: “The Snowy Day”

Trailside Museum of Natural History

738 Thatcher Ave.

River Forest

Fri., Dec. 17 – Sun., Dec. 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Take a walk on a short trail near Trailside Museum and read a story along the way. Afterwards, get an activity bag at the Museum so you can start your own adventure with crafts and activities.

708-366-6530, trailside.museum@cookcountyil.gov

Winter Solstice Nature Hike

Trailside Museum of Natural History

738 Thatcher Ave.

River Forest

Sat., Dec. 18, 1:30 p.m.

Explore our trails with a naturalist as winter begins, and enjoy hot snacks around a campfire afterwards. 708-366-6530, trailside.museum@cookcountyil.gov

Winter Bonfire

Camp Shabbona Woods

15810 S Torrence Ave.

South Holland

Sat., Dec. 18, from 4 to 8 p.m.

Join us at Camp Shabbona Woods as we celebrate the beginning of winter with a large bonfire, artmaking, nature walks, and more.

708-386-4042, experience.camping@cookcountyil.gov

Sunset Hike

Camp Bullfrog Lake

9600 Wolf Road

Willow Springs

Sat., Dec. 18, 4 p.m.

Join us for a stroll in the Forest Preserves and take in the evening sunset. Depending on snow conditions, snowshoes will be available to borrow for the hike.

708-386-4042, experience.camping@cookcountyil.gov

Moon Walk

Little Red Schoolhouse Nature Center

9800 Willow Springs Road

Willow Spring

Sat., Dec. 18, 6 p.m.

Let the full moon be our guide as we hike the 1-mile White Oak Trail, and warm up by a fire under the night sky afterwards. All ages. Please bring binoculars. Limited pairs to lend. 708-839-6897, littlered.schoolhouse@cookcountyil.gov

Fitness Hike

Midlothian Meadows

Crawford Avenue, north of W. 159th Street

Cook County

Sat., Dec. 18, 10 a.m.

Fitness Hikes are for those looking to get some exercise outdoors. Fitness hikes will be faster paced with little to no stopping or interpretation. This hike is 2.65 miles.