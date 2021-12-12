Forest Preserves hosting winter solstice events

Forest Preserves hosting winter solstice eventsDecember 12, 2021
All visitors over 2 years of age must wear a mask indoors at all times. Unvaccinated visitors should also wear a mask outdoors when physical distancing (six feet from other people) is not possible.
Story Trail: “The Snowy Day”
Trailside Museum of Natural History
738 Thatcher Ave.
River Forest
Fri., Dec. 17 – Sun., Dec. 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Take a walk on a short trail near Trailside Museum and read a story along the way. Afterwards, get an activity bag at the Museum so you can start your own adventure with crafts and activities.
708-366-6530, trailside.museum@cookcountyil.gov
Winter Solstice Nature Hike
Trailside Museum of Natural History
738 Thatcher Ave.
River Forest
Sat., Dec. 18, 1:30 p.m.
Explore our trails with a naturalist as winter begins, and enjoy hot snacks around a campfire afterwards. 708-366-6530, trailside.museum@cookcountyil.gov
Winter Bonfire
Camp Shabbona Woods
15810 S Torrence Ave.
South Holland
Sat., Dec. 18, from 4 to 8 p.m.
Join us at Camp Shabbona Woods as we celebrate the beginning of winter with a large bonfire, artmaking, nature walks, and more.
708-386-4042, experience.camping@cookcountyil.gov
Sunset Hike
Camp Bullfrog Lake
9600 Wolf Road
Willow Springs
Sat., Dec. 18, 4 p.m.
Join us for a stroll in the Forest Preserves and take in the evening sunset. Depending on snow conditions, snowshoes will be available to borrow for the hike.
708-386-4042, experience.camping@cookcountyil.gov
Moon Walk
Little Red Schoolhouse Nature Center
9800 Willow Springs Road
Willow Spring
Sat., Dec. 18, 6 p.m.
Let the full moon be our guide as we hike the 1-mile White Oak Trail, and warm up by a fire under the night sky afterwards. All ages. Please bring binoculars. Limited pairs to lend. 708-839-6897, littlered.schoolhouse@cookcountyil.gov
Fitness Hike
Midlothian Meadows
Crawford Avenue, north of W. 159th Street
Cook County
Sat., Dec. 18, 10 a.m.
Fitness Hikes are for those looking to get some exercise outdoors. Fitness hikes will be faster paced with little to no stopping or interpretation. This hike is 2.65 miles.