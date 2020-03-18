Foxx wins Democratic primary for Cook County state’s attorney

Incumbent Kim Foxx won the Democratic primary for Cook County state’s attorney after runner-up Bill Conway conceded on Tuesday.

With 85 percent of the precincts reporting, Foxx held a 50.7 percent to 34.3 percent lead over Conway.

Foxx had touted her criminal justice reforms during the campaign, while challengers Conway, Donna More and Bob Fioretti hammered away at her handling of actor Jussie Smollett’s case.

Foxx is expected to face former Judge Patrick O’Brien in the General Election.

O’Brien was easily leading his Republican primary over attorney and former prosecutor Christopher Pfannkuche.

O’Brien had 73 percent of the vote to Pfannkuche’s 27 percent with 85 percent of precincts reporting.

Early vote ballots from Chicago are not included in election results.