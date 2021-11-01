Get outdoors at Cook County Forest Preserves

Get outdoors at Cook County Forest PreservesNovember 1, 2021
All visitors over 2 years of age must wear a mask indoors at all times. Unvaccinated visitors should also wear a mask outdoors when physical distancing (six feet from other people) is not possible.
S.E.N.I.O.R.S.
Little Red Schoolhouse Nature Center
9800 Willow Springs Road
Willow Springs
Thursday, Nov. 4
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Seniors Enjoying Nature Inside/Outside Rain or Shine! Join us for a nature-inspired adventure for seniors. Ages 55 and up. 708-839-6897, littlered.schoolhouse@cookcountyil.gov
Fall Migration Bird Walk
Crabtree Nature Center
3 Stover Road
Barrington Hills,
Friday, Nov. 5
9 a.m.
Join Citizens for Conservation and track fall migration. Admission is free.
Songs, Stars & S’mores
Caldwell Woods
- Devon Avenue
and N. Nagle Avenue
Chicago
Friday, Nov. 5
5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Join us for this annual night out in the Forest Preserves! Enjoy a cozy fire, s’mores, songs, astronomy, night hikes, bat sonar activity, and more. Stargazing provided by ‘Scopes in the City and music by Bach to Rock. All ages. 224-456-8602, Experience.Nature@cookcountyil.gov
Seed Collecting Workday
Thatcher Woods
Chicago Avenue,
west of Thatcher Avenue
River Forest
Sat., Nov. 6, 10 a.m.
Join us to collect native flower and grass seeds in a nearby preserve to spread into Forest Preserves areas that need more biodiversity. For adults and older children; dress for rough, off-trail conditions. Call 708-366-6530 to register and get location of meeting place.
Ecological Restoration
Volunteer Day
Sagawau Environmental Learning Center
12545 W. 111th St.
Lemont
Sat., Nov. 6, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Enjoy the fresh air and put your muscles to work as you help restore habitat. Bring your own gloves; tools are provided. Registration required. Call Sagawau at 630-257-2045.
Nature for Little Ones: Animal “Coats”
Sand Ridge Nature Center
15891 Paxton Ave.
South Holland
Sat., Nov. 6, 10 a.m.
Little ones with their families are invited to a nature program made just for them! We will learn how animals are preparing for winter. Registration required. Call Sand Ridge at 708-868-0606 or email at sandridge.naturecenter@cookcountyil.gov.
Bison Day Migration Hike
Little Red Schoolhouse Nature Center
9800 Willow Springs Road
Willow Springs
Sat., Nov. 6, 10 a.m.
Join a naturalist on a guided natural history hike by the prairie as we discuss bison and other fall migrants. Ages 8 and up. Registration required. Call Little Red Schoolhouse at 708-839-6897.
What’s on The Menu?
River Trail Nature Center
3120 Milwaukee Ave.
Northbrook
Sat., Nov. 6, 3 p.m.
Join us at feeding time to learn about our ambassador animals and their unique habits. Admission is free.
Waterfowl Watch
Crabtree Nature Center
3 Stover Road
Barrington Hills
Sun., Nov. 7, 9:30 a.m. to noon
Hike as long as you like as we visit our wetlands to see what waterfowl flew in. Registration is required. Call Crabtree at 847-381-6592.