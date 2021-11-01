Get outdoors at Cook County Forest Preserves

All visitors over 2 years of age must wear a mask indoors at all times. Unvaccinated visitors should also wear a mask outdoors when physical distancing (six feet from other people) is not possible.

S.E.N.I.O.R.S.

Little Red Schoolhouse Nature Center

9800 Willow Springs Road

Willow Springs

Thursday, Nov. 4

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Seniors Enjoying Nature Inside/Outside Rain or Shine! Join us for a nature-inspired adventure for seniors. Ages 55 and up. 708-839-6897, littlered.schoolhouse@cookcountyil.gov

Fall Migration Bird Walk

Crabtree Nature Center

3 Stover Road

Barrington Hills,

Friday, Nov. 5

9 a.m.

Join Citizens for Conservation and track fall migration. Admission is free.

Songs, Stars & S’mores

Caldwell Woods

Devon Avenue

and N. Nagle Avenue

Chicago

Friday, Nov. 5

5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Join us for this annual night out in the Forest Preserves! Enjoy a cozy fire, s’mores, songs, astronomy, night hikes, bat sonar activity, and more. Stargazing provided by ‘Scopes in the City and music by Bach to Rock. All ages. 224-456-8602, Experience.Nature@cookcountyil.gov

Seed Collecting Workday

Thatcher Woods

Chicago Avenue,

west of Thatcher Avenue

River Forest

Sat., Nov. 6, 10 a.m.

Join us to collect native flower and grass seeds in a nearby preserve to spread into Forest Preserves areas that need more biodiversity. For adults and older children; dress for rough, off-trail conditions. Call 708-366-6530 to register and get location of meeting place.

Ecological Restoration

Volunteer Day

Sagawau Environmental Learning Center

12545 W. 111th St.

Lemont

Sat., Nov. 6, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Enjoy the fresh air and put your muscles to work as you help restore habitat. Bring your own gloves; tools are provided. Registration required. Call Sagawau at 630-257-2045.

Nature for Little Ones: Animal “Coats”

Sand Ridge Nature Center

15891 Paxton Ave.

South Holland

Sat., Nov. 6, 10 a.m.

Little ones with their families are invited to a nature program made just for them! We will learn how animals are preparing for winter. Registration required. Call Sand Ridge at 708-868-0606 or email at sandridge.naturecenter@cookcountyil.gov.

Bison Day Migration Hike

Little Red Schoolhouse Nature Center

9800 Willow Springs Road

Willow Springs

Sat., Nov. 6, 10 a.m.

Join a naturalist on a guided natural history hike by the prairie as we discuss bison and other fall migrants. Ages 8 and up. Registration required. Call Little Red Schoolhouse at 708-839-6897.

What’s on The Menu?

River Trail Nature Center

3120 Milwaukee Ave.

Northbrook

Sat., Nov. 6, 3 p.m.

Join us at feeding time to learn about our ambassador animals and their unique habits. Admission is free.

Waterfowl Watch

Crabtree Nature Center

3 Stover Road

Barrington Hills

Sun., Nov. 7, 9:30 a.m. to noon

Hike as long as you like as we visit our wetlands to see what waterfowl flew in. Registration is required. Call Crabtree at 847-381-6592.