Grants to fund community outreach efforts in Cook County

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and Chicago Bar Foundation Executive Director Bob Glaves announced the recipients of $180,000 worth of outreach grants to 24 community-based organizations across Cook County.

The grants will fund community outreach efforts for Cook County Legal Aid for Housing and Debt (CCLAHD). CCLAHD is a county-wide initiative aimed at helping residents resolve eviction, foreclosure, debt, and tax deed issues through free legal aid, mediation services, case management and connections to resources.

“Cook County launched CCLAHD to assist our residents facing issues surrounding evictions, foreclosures, and debt,” said President Preckwinkle. “And while we’ve seen success for residents in the program, all of us need to come together to reach out to folks to let them know about the available resources — that’s where our community partners come in. We’re proud to partner with folks on the ground to get the word out about CCLAHD to our residents in greatest need.”

Launched in November 2020, CCLAHD provides free services for tenants and landlords dealing with evictions, property owners who are behind on their mortgage payments or property taxes, and creditors or debtors with issues related to consumer debt.

Services are provided free to participants regardless of income and are available in all languages. Participants are welcome to enroll regardless of nationality or documentation status.

“We are proud to work with these dedicated community partners, who will play an integral role in CCLAHD’s success,” Glaves said. “Not only will these partners get the word out to the people of Cook County who are most in need of these services, they also will give the court and other program partners invaluable feedback on how we can continue to improve the program to be responsive to resident needs.”

The grants range from $4k to $12k and will be used to fund on-the-ground outreach and community education to communities most impacted by evictions, foreclosures, and debt.

The organizations are crucial to this work as they are trusted hubs in their communities and will be able to reach county residents that may not otherwise have knowledge of or access to programs like CCLAHD.

Organizations will also serve as a theory to practice bridge, providing invaluable knowledge and feedback regarding the efficacy of the program as residents navigate through it.

“CCLAHD is part of a comprehensive and holistic approach to recovery today and thriving communities tomorrow. I am grateful for the county’s ongoing collaboration with community organizations that work day-in and day-out with the residents who need CCLAHD services most. These partnerships will empower more residents to receive free legal representation, payment mediation, and support services to stay housed and out of bankruptcy,” said 14th District Cook County Commissioner Scott Britton.

Recipients include:

Arab American Family Services

Brave Space Alliance

Chicago Area Fair Housing Alliance

Chicago Community and Workers Rights

Farmworker and Landscaper Advocacy Project (FLAP)

Far South Community Development Corporation

Garfield Park Community Council

North Suburban Legal Aid Clinic

Oak Park Regional Housing Center

PASO – West Suburban Action Project

Southwest Organizing Project (SWOP)

Spanish Coalition for Housing

Telpochcalli Community Education Project (TCEP)

Warehouse Workers for Justice

YWCA of Metro Chicago

Access to Care (Suburban Primary Health Care Council / DBA: Access to Care)

BEDS Plus Care

Beyond Hunger

C24/7 Father’s Arms Ministries

Illinois Legal Aid Online (ILAO)

Latino Policy Forum

Neighborhood Housing Services- Chicago

Pui Tak Center

Restoration Ministries

With substantial in-kind contributions from Cook County, the Circuit Court, the Chicago Bar Foundation (CBF), and other program partners, CCLAHD has already successfully served more than 15,000 County residents in need.

To learn more about CCLAHD programs, visit www.cookcountylegalaid.org or call 855-956-5763.