Holiday Show returns to The Mart

A four-day shopping extravaganza is back.

The One of a Kind Holiday Show will return to the seventh floor of The Mart from Dec. 5-8.

The event at 222 Merchandise Mart Plaza, Chicago, features handmade work from more than 600 artists and makers. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet and shop directly from the show’s artists and talent to discover behind-the-scenes insights and inspirations.

“We are so proud to be returning for the 23rd edition of the Holiday Show this December. We have an incredible lineup of talented artists, each hand-selected by our jury,” said Kathleen Hogan, director of the One of a Kind Holiday Show. “Each maker has their own background, style and perspective, truly making it a one-of-a-kind event.

“Year over year we can’t wait to bring the holiday cheer while offering these makers a platform to share their work with the world.”

The One of a Kind Holiday Show will offer fine art, furniture, apparel, jewelry, home goods and ceramics. In addition to the shopping experience, attendees can hear music courtesy of Nashon Halloway and the Old Town School of Folk Music, participate in hands-on craft activities from local non-profit Marwen, and walk through Winter Pine Market with seasonal arrangements and wreaths from show partner, Flowerchild Chicago. Attendees can also partake in food and drinks from cafes and bars available on the show floor.

Tickets will go on sale Monday via the show website . Tickets start at $15 for adults (12+)and are valid for re-entry all four days of the show. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Ann and Robert H. Lurie’s Children’s Hospital of Chicago.

For information, go to http://oneofakindshowchicago.com/ .

Event hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 5-7 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 8.

