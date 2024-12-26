Holiday train rolls through another season

Video: https://youtu.be/1WT8OarMYcQ?feature=shared

The 33rd year of what has become a holiday tradition for many rolled through the Chicago area when Santa Claus arrived on the Allstate CTA Holiday Train.

The CTA Holiday Fleet also includes buses.

As part of a holiday schedule on the lines of the CTA rails, Santa and his team of elves came to the Linden stop on the Purple Line from the Chicago Howard stop.

Zoe Ortiz of Brookfield stood under the warming portion of the elevated platform at the Howard stop

waiting for the holiday train on Dec. 18.

“I’m excited to see Santa,” Ortiz said with a smile.

On a 33-degree clear Chicago Wednesday evening, Santa Claus did arrive at the Howard stop and revealed while seated in his sleigh on his special train car what he would like for Christmas.

“World peace,” Santa said. “That would be wonderful; even for a day.”

Percy Soto, train operator for the Purple Line route, wore a holiday hat and sweater on the job.

Staying on time is of utmost importance to a train operator, Soto said, who checked his wristwatch consistently.

“I’m always checking it,” Soto said of the watch because it is vital to be “precise,” Soto added, on timing like the renowned Polar Express.

Fans of the Allstate CTA Holiday Train could receive a free collectible button. This year’s button design has a green background with a snowman wearing a top hat and red scarf.

Santa’s elves distributed complimentary small, wrapped candy canes from buckets. Shimmer the elf, said, “What would I like for Christmas? I would like to go to Disney World.”

The Wenzel family of Chicago West Ridge rode the Purple Line before sunset. Parents Jonathon and Natalie Wenzel brought their children Calder, 1, and Alina, 4.

For Christmas, “I would like … I think something what we already have, just so many wonderful memories and spending time, doing all these things,” Natalie Wenzel said.

Dec. 18 was the first time Jonathon Wenzel, who grew up in Chicagoland, rode CTA’s holiday train.

“This is really fun,” Jonathon Wenzel said.

Natalie Wenzel said Calder and Alina hope Santa Claus will bring them Elmo toys and trains.

Parents and children representing St. Athanasius School in Evanston saw Santa Claus at the Wilmette Linden stop and posed for a large group photo. They donned festive Illuminated lightbulb necklaces and other holiday-themed clothing.

Evanston parent Ted McCartan, who was with the St. Athanasius School group, said, “The holiday train is a ton of fun.

“We’re really glad that the CTA does it.”

The CTA Holiday Train ran on selected lines from Nov. 29 through Dec. 23.