Hundreds march in Northbrook calling for change, justice

Hundreds of people took part in a protest in Northbrook on a sunny Monday afternoon on June 8.

They marched from the corner of Western Avenue and Cherry Lane shortly after 4 p.m. to their destination at the Northbrook Village Hall.

Northbrook Public Works crews directed protesters to the Tower Rink field, a wide grassy lawn area behind the Village Hall and next to the Northbrook Public Library.

The rally was supposed to take place the week prior. But Lauren McGinnis of Northbrook, a 2020 Glenbrook North High School graduate and one of three student organizers, said the village and Northbrook police reached out to ensure the march and rally would remain safe for the public.

“Yes, the village did contact us,” McGinnis said.

PPE masks were encouraged. The social distancing six-foot guideline part wasn’t observed by some participants who were seen hugging or standing closely to others.

About the protest, “We want the community to hear Black voices,” McGinnis said.

“They don’t really get a chance to hear that very often.”

The event began at 2 p.m. on the lawn of Northbrook United Methodist Church. Rally participants were encouraged to bring essential items to be donated to Chicago area organizations.

Among the donations people brought were diapers, lunch snacks, hygiene products and fresh fruit.

Donations quickly piled up and were loaded into vehicles by youth for transport to temporary storage at volunteer residences.

Ainsley Charlesworth of Northbrook, a 2020 GBN graduate, and Sofia Thompson, also a student organizer from Northbrook and a current GBN senior, were observed continually thanking people for their in-kind and monetary donations.

Cash or check donations would be, “split across several organizations,” an event promotional social post said.

Before the march, protest signs were conversation starters as people compared notes.

“It’s really important for us to not only face what’s around us, but also the racism and white supremacy that’s inside us that we’re taught to learn,” Charlesworth said.

“I hope that when people hear our black speakers today, they realize how privileged they are to live in this community,” Thompson said.

“You can inspire others to change.”

About a half hour before the march began, the protest staging area began to swell quickly with participants. People posed for photos by a tall lawn sign that read, “We Believe Black Lives Matter.”

Northbrook Village President Sandy Frum and Brad Schneider, 10th District congressman, said hello to each other in the sign’s vicinity. Both wore PPE facial masks, making these elected officials harder to recognize.

About the organizers, “I’m so glad that it’s a grassroots kids’ organization that’s doing it, I think that’s terrific,” Frum said.

Schneider has attended numerous protests and demonstrations in his district.

In Lake County, Schneider was seen recently in Waukegan at a prayer vigil and also spoke to a Lake Forest Market Square protest audience this month.

The Lake Forest rally was also organized by three students connected to their local high school.

“We’re seeing an energy, especially among the young people calling for change, calling for justice, and I think people are listening,” Schneider said.

Northbrook police escorted marchers as they made their way east down Cherry Lane. Chants overheard included remembrances of George Floyd and signage advocating #BlackLivesMatter.

At the Tower Rink, McGinnis started the speaker’s portion of the protest with a call for people present to remain silent for 8 minutes, 46 seconds.

This is the length of time endured by a restrained George Floyd before his death via compression to his neck by a police officer’s knee.

People in Northbrook took a knee if they were willing and able. Many did.

There is power in one person, McGinnis said.

“I think there’s a lot of power in educating yourself, and also going out and educating other people,” McGinnis said.

“I think that a big part of that is not just responding to overt racism, but covert racism that happens in our everyday lives.”

Charlesworth hoped that people would, “be able to hear black voices and to be able to see that there are people in this community who are hurting.

“Racism is all around us today.”