Items stolen from Deering stores

Chicago police are seeking three individuals in connection with lunchtime thefts from retail stores in the Deering area.

In the 9th District incidents, the offenders have taken property from two stores.

The offenders are all described as black and 22-25 years of age. Two of the offenders are described as having black hair. One of those men is described as having brown eyes.

Thefts have occurred at:

12:30 p.m. Feb. 2 in the 4700 block of South Ashland Avenue

11:55 a.m. Feb. 3 in the 4700 block of South Kedzie Avenue

Police provided the following tips to avoid being the victim of a theft and how to react, if robbed:

Always be aware of your surroundings.

Report suspicious activity immediately.

If you are confronted by an assailant, remain calm.

Remember any unique physical characteristics (scars, limp, acne, teeth, etc).

Never pursue a fleeing assailant. Provide the information to police.

If video surveillance equipment is present, save a copy of the incident for investigating detectives.

If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information.

Dial 911 immediately and remain on the scene, when possible.

Anyone with information about the retail thefts or the offenders should call the Chicago Police Department’s Bureau of Detectives for Area Central at 312-747-8382.