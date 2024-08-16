Judges give backpacks to Detention Center residents

Residents of the Cook County Circuit Court’s Juvenile Temporary Detention Center received backpacks filled with supplies for the school year.

Cook County Chief Judge Timothy Evans and Traffic Division Presiding Judge Diann Marsalek on Thursday presented more than 200 of the backpacks to Detention Center residents.

Members of the center’s Ambassador Program, who have completed several levels of social, emotional and educational programs and are selected to represent the youth residents, accepted the backpacks and supplies.

“School starts (Aug. 26) and if I was going to school on the outside, I don’t know if I’d even have a backpack to call my own, so this means a lot,” said resident ambassador T. Hill, who is set to begin his senior year of high school. “This represents a fresh start and new opportunities for me and for all of us here. We appreciate it.”

The backpacks, which contained notebooks, folders, pens, pencils, erasers, protractors and other items, were filled with donations from more than 400 Cook County judges. The judges have participated in the event for the past three years, filling more than 200 book bags each year.

“Our judges are always so thoughtful and generous when this initiative pops up on their calendars each summer,” Evans said. “We hope that having these tools will encourage our young people to put their best foot forward and make the most of the upcoming academic year. We believe in them.”

In addition to attending the Nancy B. Jefferson Alternative School, a Chicago Public School designed to meet the educational and social/emotional needs of court-detained youths, JTDC residents receive evening and weekend programming focused on emotional and behavioral growth.

Judge Marsalek has led the effort to collect supplies for all four years of the event.

“I’d like to send a huge thanks to the judges who donated the backpacks and school supplies. Thanks to the judges in the Traffic Division who organized the items and packed the bags,” Marsalek said. “It is rewarding to provide for the youth and making them know the judges care about their success in school.”

Chicago Public School students begin classes on Aug. 26.