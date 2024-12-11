Juvenile charged with armed robbery, aggravated battery

A 16-year-old boy was charged with multiple felonies in connection with Chicago train platform robberies. A 16-year-old boy was charged with multiple felonies in connection with Chicago train platform robberies.

The juvenile was charged with three counts of aggravated battery of a transit employee or passenger, three counts of robbery, and one count of robbery armed with a firearm.

The Bureau of Counterterrorism Tactical Team and members of the Chicago Police Department arrested the teen Monday on the 1100 block of South Hamilton Avenue.

Police said he was identified as one of the offenders who participated in multiple robberies and batteries on train platforms.

The incidents occurred:

– July 31 on the first block of West Cermak to a 24-year-old man

– Sept. 17 on the 3900 block of North Sheridan to a 34-year-old man

– Sept. 17 on the 1100 block of Bryn Mawr to a male victim

– Sept. 18 on the 1200 block of North Clark to a 30-year-old man

The suspect was placed into custody and charged.