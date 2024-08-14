Lansing bank robber sought

The Chicago Division of the FBI has announced a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading directly to the arrest and conviction of the offender who robbed a Lansing bank.

At 10:05 a.m. Friday, the FBI and local law enforcement responded to a robbery at the First Savings Bank of Hegewisch, 18207 Burnham Ave., Lansing.

FBI agents said the robber made a verbal demand for funds and implied that he had a handgun.

The offender was described as a white man, 40-60 years of age, with a medium build, and wearing a dark-colored baseball hat, black sunglasses, a light-colored medical face mask, a purple and green plaid button-up short-sleeved shirt with a black undershirt, dark-colored cargo pants and dark-colored shoes. He wore a watch on his right wrist and carried a blue Walmart shopping bag.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The offender fled the bank on foot and was still at large as of press time.

FBI agents said the man should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding the bank robbery or the offender should contact the FBI’s Chicago Field Office at 312-421-6700. Tips can be submitted at tips.fbi.gov.