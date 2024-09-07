Lemont teen killed in motorcycle crash

A Lemont teen was killed Tuesday in an accident in Lisle.

Jakub Skiba, 19, died from injuries suffered while riding his motorcycle and colliding with an SUV shortly after 1:45 p.m. at Yackley and Burlington avenues.

Skiba was passionate about soccer, playing since he was 3 years old. He was a goalie with the Kuba Soccer Academy, FC United Soccer Club and Chicago Fire soccer club. He graduated from Lockport High School with honors.

Lisle police said the motorcyclist was found unresponsive when they arrived on the scene and the SUV was up on a curb.

The Lisle-Woodridge Fire District arrived on the scene and rendered aid to both Skiba and the driver of the SUV.

Witnesses said the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed on southbound Yackley when the SUV turned left onto westbound Burlington in the motorcycle’s path. EMS personnel pronounced Skiba dead at the scene.

The female driver of the SUV was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove for observation.

The DuPage MERIT Major Crash Reconstruction Team and the DuPage County coroner assisted the Lisle Police Department.

Members of the Volunteers 4 Lisle EMA Team provided traffic control during the accident investigation, which is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the accident or who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the Lisle Police Investigations Unit at 630-271-4200.

Jakub Skiba is survived by his parents, Danuta Kuruc and Tomasz; stepfather, Zbigniew Tyrala; brother, Tomash; grandparents, Helena and Andrzej Kuruc, and Czeslawa and Jan; uncle, Andrzej (Katarzyna) Kuruc; and aunts, Karolina (Bartlomiej) Borys, Paulina Kuruc (Jana) Macutekova, and Magdalena and Katarzyna.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday from Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd., 8999 Archer Ave., Willow Springs to Our Lady, Mother of the Church, 116 Hilton St., Willow Springs, for a noon Mass. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery, 7201 S. Archer Ave., Justice.

For information, call 708-839-8999.

