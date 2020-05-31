Lightfoot orders curfews after day of clashes between protesters, police

Lightfoot orders curfews after day of clashes between protesters, policeBy Karie Angell Luc For Chronicle Media — May 30, 2020
Chicago Police arrested more than 100 people Saturday as protests continued in Chicago’s Loop in response to the death of George Floyd and others killed by police in the United States.
In response to the days’ events — some that included violent clashes between protesters and police _ Mayor Lori Lightfoot ordered a curfew in place between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. across the city until further notice.
Chicago was just one of numerous cities across the county that erupted in riots this weekend as people came out in large numbers to protest racial injustice and specifically the death of Floyd, who apparently died of suffocation when Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin placed his knee on Floyd’s neck to restrain him during an arrest.
Video footage of Floyd pleading for air and calling for his mother has sparked outrage and riots around the country.
“I hope that we can get justice for George Floyd and his family,” said one protester at Federal Plaza on Saturday afternoon.
On Friday, Chicago protests became violent when storefront windows were damaged overnight downtown. The violence continued Saturday as protesters looted Macy’s on State Street. Also, vehicles were tagged with graffiti and the CTA shut down all lines.
An expressway leading into Downtown as well as two feeder ramps on another Downtown expressway were closed Saturday afternoon.
The closures, made by Illinois State Police were related to protests in Downtown. Eastbound Interstate 290 to Ida B. Wells Drive was closed as well. Traffic was diverted onto northbound and southbound Interstate 90/94.
Also, the Ohio and Ontario feeder ramps on Interstate 90/94 — leading into and out of the downtown Chicago area — were closed.
“The police … they have no respect for our humanity,” said one protest leader on Saturday, using a megaphone at what was meant to be a socially distant protest that afternoon at Federal Plaza (50 W. Adams St.).
Social distancing was advocated and people wore PPE masks or bandanas over their faces.
But six-foot social distancing was simply not happening on the crowded plazas and streets.
The spotty aroma of marijuana and cigarette smoke prevailed on a breezy sunny day.
“We just want to live,” said one caravan motorist who drove solo.
Encouraged by the National Day of Protest in Chicago, Saturday’s protest, called “Justice 4 George Floyd — Stop Police Crimes — Free Them All Caravan,” was organized by the Chicago Alliance Against Racial and Political Oppression, Black Lives Matter Chicago and Pueblo Sin Fronteras/Familia Latina Unida.
The protest began shortly after lunch with car caravans around area jail and juvenile detention centers before arriving at Federal Plaza for the 2 p.m. protest.
That protest was also meant to address the killings of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man shot dead in February by white men in a South Georgia neighborhood, and Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed in March by police in her home in Louisville, Kentucky, according to a Facebook event host page.
“These murders are outrages that demand justice and national protest. We stand in solidarity with the uprising in Minneapolis,” organizers wrote on the Facebook page.
“Yet another murder of an unarmed Black person in the month of May. George Floyd in Minneapolis; Ahmaud Arbery in Atlanta; Breonna Taylor in Louisville,” was posted on the page.
“These murders are outrages that demand justice and national protest.
“We stand in solidarity with the uprising in Minneapolis.”
One protester in Chicago was seen carrying a large black flag and jumping on a Chicago police van.
Police officers quickly surrounded the vehicle to prevent more jumpers and possible damage.
“Why don’t you protect us like that?” said this protester, accusing a Chicago police officer to his PPE masked face.
Officers in this instance remained silent, not verbally responding to deep swearing and catcalls.
One profanity-laced protester yelling at an officer appeared to be in his late teens, spewing anger at a police officer who looked like he could be his father or grandparent near retirement age.
The protest then became a march to the north down Dearborn Street where the car caravan and protesters merged. They then went around the block along Daley Plaza.
Many protesters kept chanting George Floyd’s name as they walked, rode bicycles or transported themselves by preferred means such as scooters or mobility devices.
“Say his name! George Floyd. Say his name! George Floyd. Say his name! George Floyd … .”
Some signage showed that people were not happy with the manslaughter charge connected to Floyd’s death.
Derek Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter on Friday.
However, a Minnesota Hennepin County medical examiner report did not support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation in preliminary results of Floyd’s autopsy.
One young unnamed female protester on Saturday in the Loop held a homemade poster and cheered on motorists in the caravan.
“I have hope for the future that our generation will be able to fix these problems,” she said.