Long-lasting love
September 20, 2024
A jubilarian couple share a moment during the Archdiocese of Chicago’s Golden Wedding Anniversary Mass for couples who celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this past year, on Sunday at Holy Name Cathedral in Chicago. Cardinal Blase Cupich, archbishop of the Archdiocese of Chicago, was the principal celebrant and homilist for this year’s liturgy. (Photo by Deacon Randy Belice for the Archdiocese of Chicago)
Couples celebrated 50 years of marriage at an Archdiocese of Chicago Mass on Sunday.
Cardinal Blase Cupich, archbishop of Chicago, was the main celebrant at the Mass for 400 couples. The Mass, which was livestreamed, was at Holy Name Cathedral in Chicago.