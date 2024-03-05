Lopez challenges Garcia in 4th Congressional

A Chicago alderman is challenging a longtime legislator in the 4th Congressional District.

Ald. Raymond Lopez of the 15th Ward is challenging incumbent Jesus “Chuy” Garcia for the Congressional seat in the March 19 Democratic Primary. There are no Republican candidates in the primary.

Even if a Republican candidate does emerge, he or she would have a tough road in the district which multiple pundits have classified as a “solid Democratic” district. That means the winner of the Democratic primary is likely headed to Washington to represent the district.

The district covers parts of Cook and DuPage counties.

Here is where the candidates stand on issues:

Why they’re running

Garcia: “I want to continue to deliver for residents of the 4th District. The five years I have been in Congress, it is safe to say are unprecedented in our country’s history. There was still two years of the Trump presidency when I arrived there to the pandemic to the 2020 election to the insurrection. Most importantly, I was part of the landmark legislation with the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. When I went to Washington, I selected the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure to serve on, which benefits the district.”

Lopez: “As of late, it’s become more and more apparent that a lot of the issues facing not just Chicago, but our region have solutions that are beyond us (at the local level) at the moment, that if we had leadership in Washington that was focused on bringing some common-sense solutions to these issues that have been plaguing us, that we may be able to move the needle a little bit. As an alderman, there is only so much I can do, particularly when I am dealing with the unchecked supply of guns on our streets.”

District issues

Lopez: “I have more empty containers stacked up around this district than I have goods going out to replace them. We don’t have the investment from the federal government in our city, in our towns, in our village; and it’s catching us at the least opportune times as we saw this summer when flash flooding impacted many of the western suburbs in this district because we did not adequately prepare and invest in our municipalities to be able to handle the changing weather dynamics that are happening all around us.”

Garcia: “I have a record of delivering for the district, reaching out to constituents and leaders in the district whether it’s the newer part of the district — Elmhurst, Hinsdale, and LaGrange Park — or the older part of the district. I have a great working relationship with the mayors. They love it that I am on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. I have been a leader in social justice. Our local communities are looking at the importance of transit-oriented development. They are looking at the importance of housing near transit and love that I am on Transportation.”

Working with others

Garcia: “It is challenging because of the polarization. MAGA extremists have made it worse. Donald Trump’s entrance in the presidential race made it worse as well. Many Republicans have a fear of being seen as a moderate, of being responsible and dialoguing. It is very challenging when one side is valuing partisanship. However, I was in the Illinois Senate in the 1990s and I worked with (state Sen.) Judy Baar Topinka and other Republicans to help pass bills when Democrats were in the minority. I worked with (state Senate President James) ‘Pate’ Philip and (state House Speaker) Lee Daniels. There is the potential for collegiately. In Congress, Democrats have delivered while Republicans have continued to give chaos.”

Lopez: “I’m more than willing to be pragmatic, but I’ve been dealing with individuals who are so enamored with the performative politics and the narrative agendas that we continue to see, even now. Whether it was this mayor or the last mayor, I have always said that I will do whatever’s in the best interest of my residents, and if they are willing to meet me to accomplish that, so be it. There have been times when we’ve worked together. There have been times when we’ve been able to find collaboration, find the middle ground together, but there are also many times where they have done things that were absolutely terrible for the communities I represent. I will never make excuses for standing up for my residents. The people of the 4th District need a fighter.”

Quick election pitch

Lopez: “I’m running for Congress because we need someone who is going to deliver for the district, who understands the district and isn’t afraid to call a spade a spade. I grew up believing in common sense, being honest, being direct. You are always going to know where I stand, and I’m always going to be there to hear where you stand. That’s what we need in Congress. That’s what we need in the 4th District. That’s what you’re not getting now and on March 19, you can change that.”

Garcia: “Some of my work is reflective in the community projects that have $37 million coming to the district. When flooding occurred last year and people needed relief, I helped secure $305 million to cover damage that residents experienced. I conducted workshops to help them out with filling out the forms. I have been effective. I understand violence and the role of guns in that violence. I am for women’s abortion rights. I am a good Democrat and I work to keep it real.”

