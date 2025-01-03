Man charged in Park Forest murders

A man has been charged in connection with the murders of two Park Forest women.

Coleman Franklin was arrested shortly before noon Tuesday in Harvey. He faces two counts of first-degree murder for the Dec. 26 deaths of 51-year-old Lillian Brown and 30-year-old Sabrina McCain in their home on the 300 block of Miami Street.

Harvey police said the arrest occurred without incident at the Metra station, located at 154th Street and Park Avenue.

Franklin was transferred to the Park Forest Police Department, who will continue the investigation.

“This critical development underscores our unwavering commitment to justice and public safety,” the city of Harvey said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the victims during this difficult time.”

At 6:08 p.m. Dec. 26, officers from the Park Forest Police Department responded to the home on Miami Street to investigate a report of a gunshot victim inside the residence.

Upon their arrival, officers forced entry into the residence and discovered two unresponsive women, along with two unharmed children. Both women had gunshot wounds.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was transported to a local hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

The children were also transported to a local hospital for medical treatment as a precaution.

Police said the initial investigation indicated it was an isolated incident as the victims and suspect were acquainted with each other.

Anyone with information regarding the crime is encouraged to call the Park Forest Police Department Investigations Unit at 708-748-1309.