Man charged with killing woman in West Loop

A Chicago man was charged in connection with the killing of a woman in Chicago’s West Loop.

Johnnie Matthews, 42, a resident of the 1500 block of West Warren, was arrested at 12:45 a.m. Thursday on the 2400 block of West Belmont.

Police said he was identified as the offender who, several hours earlier, shot and killed a 33-year-old woman on the 1500 block of West Warren.

The suspect was placed into custody and charged.

Officers responded to a call for service shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday after the woman was found unresponsive inside the residence.

The victim appeared to have sustained trauma to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.