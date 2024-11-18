Man dies following I-55 crash

A Romeoville man died from injuries sustained Saturday morning in an accident on Interstate 55.

Illinois State Police said the driver of a Honda Civic struck a Subaru SUV shortly before 1:30 a.m. Saturday on the southbound Stevenson Expressway south of First Avenue in Lyons.

State Police said the Civic was traveling in the middle lane and struck the Subaru, which was in the right lane.

The driver of the Civic was transported to an area hospital with injuries, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim in the fatal accident at Amarildo Ponce, 53, a resident of the 200 block of Wheatfield Drive in Romeoville.

All southbound lanes of I-55 were closed following the accident, with traffic being diverted off the expressway at First Avenue. All lanes of traffic were reopened shortly before 6:45 a.m. Saturday.

kbeese@chronicleillinois.com