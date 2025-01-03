Man dies from injuries in South Side armed robbery

Man dies from injuries in South Side armed robberyBy Kevin Beese Staff Writer — January 3, 2025
A Chicago man died from injuries sustained in an armed robbery on Chicago’s South Side.
The 51-year-old man was inside a store on the 7500 block of South Racine at 12:31 p.m. Wednesday when two offenders entered.
One offender produced a firearm and demanded property from the victim. The offender then fired shots at the victim, striking him in the chest and right leg.
The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.
The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Martinez Williams, a resident of the 7700 South Aberdeen Street.
In other recent Chicago area murders:
- A 29-year-old Chicago man was found unresponsive at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 9400 block of South Harvard Avenue with two gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as Isaiah Magruder, a resident of the 2300 block of East 70th Place.
- A 40-year-old man was found unresponsive at 5:49 a.m. Wednesday on the 2200 block of South Central Park Avenue. He was found with multiple stab wounds to the body. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as Vincente Diaz, a resident of the 2200 block of South Central Park Avenue.
- A 33-year-old Alabama woman was killed in an incident in a Chicago apartment. Shortly after 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a call for service when the woman was found unresponsive inside a residence on the 1500 block of Warren Boulevard. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the woman as Kristina Romandine of Bay Minette, Ala. Medical examiners said the woman died from a gunshot wound to the head.
- A 22-year-old man died from multiple gunshot wounds Jan. 1 in Harvey. The Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as Eric McCann, address unknown. The shooting occurred on the 15700 block of Paulina Street. Harvey police did not respond to Chronicle Media requests for information about the incident as of press time.