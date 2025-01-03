Man dies from injuries in South Side armed robbery

A Chicago man died from injuries sustained in an armed robbery on Chicago’s South Side.

The 51-year-old man was inside a store on the 7500 block of South Racine at 12:31 p.m. Wednesday when two offenders entered.

One offender produced a firearm and demanded property from the victim. The offender then fired shots at the victim, striking him in the chest and right leg.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Martinez Williams, a resident of the 7700 South Aberdeen Street.

