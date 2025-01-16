Man dies in North Side fire

A man died today in a fire at an apartment building on Chicago’s North Side.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, was found unresponsive at 4:20 a.m. today at an apartment building on the 1900 block of West Ainslie Street in the city’s Lincoln Square neighborhood.

He was pronounced dead on the scene. His name had not been released as of press time.

Two people were transported to an area hospital for smoke inhalation.

Police said two people were also displaced as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.