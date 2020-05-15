Man killed in fire in Chicago’s Englewood area

A man was killed in a fire Thursday, May 14, in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood.

The fire occurred at 8:15 a.m. Thursday in a 2½-story frame home at 6916 Union. Chicago fire officials said one person was rescued from the building. Police said that it was a 60-year-old man who was rescued from the second floor of the home.

A 62-year-old woman was able to get out of the residence on her own, according to police.

Another man was found dead on the second floor of the residence, fire and police officials said.

There were no smoke detectors in the home, according to fire officials. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Fire officials said the two surviving individuals were transported to a local hospital for treatment.