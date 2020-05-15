Man shot during Englewood carjacking

A man was shot Wednesday, May 13, in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood when fighting with individuals who took his vehicle in a carjacking.

Police said the 26-year-old man was sitting in his 2017 Hyundai Sonata at 2:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 5500 block of South Ashland when two males forced him out of the vehicle at gunpoint. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the right shoulder during a brief struggle with one of the offenders.

The victim was taken to University of Chicago Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

The offenders then fled in the victim’s vehicle that was found unoccupied a short time later on the 5500 block of South Justine.

No one was in custody for the incident as of Wednesday afternoon.

Chicago police Area 1 detectives are investigating.