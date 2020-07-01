Man stabbed on Red Line

Man stabbed on Red LineChronicle Media — July 1, 2020
A man was critically injured Wednesday morning (July 1) when stabbed on the CTA Red Line.
Chicago police said a 33-year-old man on a Chicago Transit Authority Red Line train on the 1500 block of North Clybourn got into a physical altercation with an offender, who produced a knife and stabbed the victim.
Police said the victim exited the train and an officer discovered the victim with a stab wound to the left side of his chest. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition.
No offender was in custody. Chicago police Area 3 detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.