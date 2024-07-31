Maywood native pushes for financial education

First of two parts looking at the accomplishments of former Maywood native Regi Ratliff

Regi Ratliff provides such insights in his financial education workshops for youths that oftentimes parents come and sit in on the sessions as well.

The former Maywood native loves sharing his financial insights but doesn’t believe such vital information should just be coming from him.

“I am shocked and bewildered that in the 21st Century with the impact that personal finance has that we don’t have financial education in schools, at least as an elective,” Ratliff said.

The educator and entrepreneur noted that some International Baccalaureate programs have financial education in their upper high school grades, “but it is not of interest to leadership (in most school districts) to implement it.”

Through his Eternal Light Community Services organization, which started in Maywood, Ratliff provides kindergartners through high schoolers with classes in financial literacy, public speaking, entrepreneurship, the business of sports, and writing.

His financial education teaches youths about stocks, mutual funds, using life insurance as a vehicle for investment, 401(k)s, college 529 savings plans, scholarships, and entrepreneurship programs through sessions in the Washington D.C. area and in North Carolina.

“When you have sound financial principals, it all falls in place,” Ratliff said. “You have a happy home and crime is down.

“As (business magnate) Ross Perot said it’s all about the economy and finances. If you have a strong collection of businesses, you have good schools, homes aren’t abandoned and off the tax rolls. It’s urbanomics – urban economics. You have to achieve to get to that place. Communities are built from the inside out. People of Maywood would not have to spend their money in Melrose Park or Oak Park if there were stores right in Maywood.”

Ratliff, an educator in Fairfax County, Va., earned recognition from Operation Uplift, a Maywood nonprofit that operates the village’s West Town Museum of Cultural History. He received the organization’s Hometown Dream Weaver Award “for sustainable achievement of excellence in education and the spiritual enrichment of youth.”

“It was great to get the call after so many years, having grown up in Maywood. Being able to go on and do great things is a credit to the people who raised me,” Ratliff said. “It was fulfilling to come home. It was a great feeling to speak with Tim LeeBurton, a classmate of mine who is now an orthopedic surgeon, and other classmates. We were all in a room and shared a few hours together. We looked at where we are now and where we all came from. I saw it as a culmination of the gifts that God has blessed me with.”

The 55-year-old Ratliff said he would like to open a business school in his hometown of Maywood before heading into retirement.

“That is something I would like to do before I hang up my marker,” the longtime educator said. “Create the business school and grow Eternal Life. I am 55 right now. Ten more years and I will be ready to pass things on to my children.

“I’ve been doing this since graduating from college at age 21. Forty years is long enough. At the end I want to say, ‘I made a difference.’”

kbeese@chronicleillinois.com