Men charged with illegally possessing guns

Two men are both facing unlawful use of weapon charges following their apprehensions at large recent Chicago gatherings.

Xavier Encarnacion, 28, a resident of the 2000 block of West Cullerton Avenue in Chicago, was arrested at 8:02 p.m. May 23 in the 2000 block of West 19th Street. Encarnacion was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful possession of a firearm while on parole.

Jacquan Hayden, 21, a resident of the 1500 block of West 183rd Street in Homewood, was arrested at 10:43 p.m. May 24 in the 7000 block of South Lowe. Hayden was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a loaded weapon and two counts of resisting arrest.

Encarnacion’s arrest came as the Chicago Police Department’s tactical team and several outside units were making multiple arrests at the 19th Street residence. Police said Encarnacion was observed with an extended magazine protruding from his waistband and fled to the rear of the residence. A large crowd that was in the yard became irate during Encarnacion’s apprehension that lead to an assistance call for other officers.

Encarnacion was placed into custody and transported to the 10th District station, where he was charged. Police said he had been accompanied by 19-year-old man, who was also initially charged with a UUW violation. However, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office did not approve charges against the teen.

Police said several firearms were recovered during the incident and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was notified and responded. The ATF is working with Chicago police in the investigation.

The Chicago man was being held in Cook County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bond. His next court appearance is June 24.

With Hayden’s arrest, police said, they had responded to a large gathering, which a caller stated had people blocking the street. As officers approached and began to disperse the crowd, Hayden was observed grabbing his waistband and running westbound through a vacant lot, according to police. After a brief foot pursuit, police said, Hayden was taken into custody and a loaded chrome revolver was recovered. Hayden does not possess a valid Firearm Owners Identification Card or Conceal Carry License, police said.