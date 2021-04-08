Metra expanding schedules on three lines beginning Monday

As Chicago area continues to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic and more of the region’s residents return to work, Metra is adding service on three of its lines – the BNSF, Milwaukee District North and North Central Service – beginning Monday, April 12. Two trains on the Milwaukee District West Line also will see minor adjustments.

Copies of the new schedules can be found here; summaries of the changes are below.

“We are beginning to see an uptick in ridership and as promised, we are listening to our customers and the region’s employers to bring back service in ways that meet their needs,” said Metra CEO/Executive Director Jim Derwinski. “As the recovery proceeds, we will continue to adapt and improve our service.”

On the BNSF Line to Aurora, two inbound and two outbound trains will be added and the schedules of two trains will be adjusted:

Inbound Train 9510 will be added to accommodate workers who begin their shifts prior to 6 a.m. The train will depart from Aurora at 4:25 a.m., make most stops to Chicago and arrive in Chicago at 5:35 a.m.

• A new express Train 9512 will depart from Aurora at 7:40 a.m., make all stops to Downers Grove and express to Chicago, arriving at 8:45 a.m.

• For reverse commuters, a new Train 9535 will depart from Chicago at 5:50 a.m., make most stops to Aurora and arrive at 7:10 a.m.

• Outbound service is also being expanded in the early afternoon to better accommodate early rush hour travelers. Train 9539 will depart from Chicago at 3:05 p.m., operate express to Brookfield and make all stops to Downers Grove.

• The schedule of inbound Train 9406 will be adjusted to better reflect operating conditions. It will depart from Fairview Avenue 10 minutes later at 7:30 a.m. Stops at stations from Westmont to Congress Park will be 5 to 10 minutes later than the current schedule; however, the train’s 8:15 a.m. arrival time in Chicago is unchanged.

• There will be a minor adjustment to the schedule of Train 9408: it will depart from Halsted Street at 6 p.m. instead of 6:08 p.m.

On the Milwaukee District North Line to Fox Lake, four new trains will be added to better accommodate reverse- and peak-commute needs, and the schedules of two outbound trains will be adjusted:

Inbound Train 2120 will be added, departing from Lake Forest at 7:43 a.m. and arriving in Chicago at 8:37 a.m. It will be a semi-express train making only six station stops before arriving in Chicago.

• A second new inbound Train 2150, designed to assist reverse commuters, will depart from Lake Forest at 6:09 p.m. and make all stops to Chicago, arriving at 7:08 p.m.

• Outbound Train 2101 is being added to attract reverse commuters during the morning rush. It will depart from Chicago at 6:25 a.m., make all stops to Lake Forest and arrive in Lake Forest at 7:26 a.m.

• For the evening rush, outbound Train 2133 is being added. It will depart from Chicago at 4:45 p.m., make all stops to Lake Forest and arrive in Lake Forest at 5:42 p.m.

• Train 2131 will now depart from Chicago three minutes earlier at 4:42 p.m. and arrive in in Fox Lake three minutes earlier at 6:15 p.m.

• Metra is also making minor adjustments to departure times at some intermediate stations for Train 2125; however, its departure time from Chicago (3:55 p.m.) and arrival time in Fox Lake (5:28 p.m.) are unchanged.

On the North Central Service between Antioch and Chicago, one inbound and one outbound train will be added and the schedule of one existing train will be adjusted:

A new inbound Train 110 will depart from Antioch at 7 a.m., make all stops to Chicago and arrive in Chicago at 8:39 a.m.

• A new outbound Train 117 will depart from Chicago at 6 p.m., make all stops to Antioch and arrive in Antioch at 7:40 p.m.

• Metra is also adjusting the schedule for outbound Train 115, which will now depart from Chicago 13 minutes earlier at 5:15 p.m. and arrive in Antioch at 6:42 p.m.

Also, on the Milwaukee District West Line to Elgin, there will be minor adjustments to the schedules of two existing trains:

To better reflect actual operating conditions, outbound Train 2227 will now arrive at Big Timber Road at 6:02 p.m., four minutes later than current schedule.

• Train 2237, which departs from Chicago at 5:23 p.m., will now stop at Franklin Park.

As the Chicago region rebounds from the pandemic, Metra will continue to monitor ridership on all its lines and revise its schedules to accommodate increased passenger volumes as well as rider feedback about service needs.