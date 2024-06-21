Music Box puts on monster bash

Video: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=XW4EkOMIbIk&t=2s

The Music Box Theatre of Chicago partnered with the Japanese Arts Foundation to throw Godzilla a birthday party.

“Godzilla fever has taken over Chicago,” said one regular Music Box Theatre attendee who posted on the social media platform X with a photo of numerous fans lining up outside.

It was the first time the Music Box Theatre screened the “Godzilla vs.” film series. Sellout crowds attended the extravaganza, which wrapped up Thursday, June 13, as 70 years of fan favorite kaiju was celebrated in Godzilla film screenings, special appearances and a 24-hour themed marathon.

“I have always loved Godzilla since I was a little kid and I’ve been asking to do some version of this,” said Kyle Cubr, senior operations manager of the Music Box Theatre and Godzilla event organizer. “The timing and the popularity of Godzilla and the 70th anniversary all coming together meant I could really pitch it as a full-on series.

“I’m just absolutely thrilled. I am impressed how big the footprint has become culturally for these things.”

Steve Prokopy, Music Box Theatre’s public relations manager, was, “pretty excited,” about the

“Godzilla vs.” film series.

Rich Koz of Svengoolie fame welcomed fans on Monday, June 10 to sign autographs and introduce the 1968 film “Destroy All Monsters.”

Svengoolie’s 45-year history as a beloved part of Chicago’s cinema and pop culture scene was recognized as a packed movie house clapped and cheered in honor of the celebrity’s career of more than four decades.

Svengoolie, a film scholar, has brought classic horror and science fiction flicks into viewer homes, using deep knowledge of movie history with a renowned sense of humor.

Svengoolie is on at 7 p.m. Saturdays on the MeTV Network, with a repeat at 11 a.m. Saturdays on WCIU Channel 26.

“Godzilla has been a staple of what I’ve had on TV since I started and we’ve had all the different versions,” Svengoolie said. “It’s legendary, it really is.”

Svengoolie had insights on “Destroy All Monsters,” directed by Ishiro Honda, which runs 89 minutes.

“One thing I always like to bring up is,” Svengoolie said, is the element of “…the pro wrestling moves and they had the really bad dubbing first.

“Then when I finally saw the original, I was just really fascinated by how serious it was and how tragic it was,” Svengoolie said, adding the appeal of Godzilla is “enduring.”

Fans to see Svengoolie (in the Music Box Lounge) lined up Monday, June 10 at least one hour before

Koz appeared in makeup and costume to sign items such as rubber chickens and pose for fan photos.

About Svengoolie being paired with Godzilla for one special night, “What’s not to like? I mean, Sven is the absolute best,” said Warner Todd Huston of Elgin, who was among the first people in line to see Svengoolie.

Superfan Brian Peloquin brought a rubber chicken for the Svengoolie meet and greet. Peloquin reported being from “Berwyn!” as a nod to Svengoolie’s famous hometown but Peloquin was from Orland Park.

Movie goer George Hook of Chicago’s Edgewater neighborhood said, “I’ve loved Godzilla ever since I saw him at the Y&W Drive-In in Merrillville, Indiana.

“We were in love ever since then.”

The main screening auditorium of the Music Box Theatre is undergoing a renovation. Expect amenities such as 750 new seats with cup holders and upgraded carpeting.

Work in the main auditorium will take several weeks starting closer to mid-August. The auditorium will reopen in time for a Sept. 6 film noir festival.

Theater officials are scalling the renovation project, “Revive at 95” in honor of the theatre’s 95th anniversary. See https://Revive.MusicBoxTheatre.com/ for information.

“It’s great news,” Svengoolie said of the revamp. “This place is iconic here in Chicago and you see all the great things that they do.

“What other place is doing a sort of Godzilla festival like this? I don’t think anybody is,” Svengoolie said. “They’re very innovative and yet traditional at the same time.

“So, it’s great to have a continuing Chicago tradition.”

