Music Calendar

Music CalendarSeptember 3, 2024
Wednesday, Sept. 4
Brass Tracks Jazz Orchestra
WHEN: 6:30 p.m.
WHERE: North & Maple Kitchen + Bar, 18401 N. Creek Drive, Tinley Park
Thursday, Sept. 5
Grace & John
WHEN: 7 p.m.
WHERE: North & Maple Kitchen + Bar, 18401 N. Creek Drive, Tinley Park
Rockin in the Park – Pino Farina Band
WHEN: 7 p.m.
WHERE: Parkway Bank Park, Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar, 5510 Park Pl., Des Plaines
Bee Gees Gold – the World’s
#1 Premiere Tribute to the Bee Gees
WHEN: 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles
Friday, Sept. 6
The Warren Douglas Band First Fridays Open House
WHEN: 6-8 p.m.
WHERE: The Venue, 21 S. Broadway, Aurora
Los Dudes Festival of the Vine Oasis
WHEN: 6:30-10 p.m.
WHERE: Preservation, 513 S. 3rd St., Geneva
Nick @ Evergreen Pub
WHEN: 7 p.m.
WHERE: The Evergreen Pub & Grill, 1400 W. Main St., St. Charles
Live Music On The Patio
WHEN: 7-10 p.m.
WHERE: 317 S. 3rd St., Geneva
U2 Tribute Band: Without U2 -Quarry Lakeside Patio Stage
WHEN: 7-10 p.m.
WHERE: The Quarry Cable Park & Grille, 5517 Northwest Hwy, Crystal Lake
PRICE: $13-322
Lunar Ticks at Hey Nonny!
WHEN: 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: HeyNonnyAH, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights
Evan Fox
WHEN: 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: North & Maple Kitchen + Bar, 18401 N. Creek Drive, Tinley Park
Bee Gees Gold – The World’s #1 Premiere Tribute To The Bee Gees
WHEN: 8 p.m.
WHERE: Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines
No Limits Band of Chicago Live at Peggy Kinnane’s
WHEN: 8 p.m.
WHERE: Peggy Kinanne’s Irish Restaurant and Pub, 8 N. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights
April Wine // Sweet
WHEN: 8 p.m.
WHERE: Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles
Superchair — Roundhouse Live Music
WHEN: 8:30 p.m.
WHERE: Two Brothers Brewing Company, 205 N. Broadway, Aurora
PRICE: $10
Saturday, Sept. 7
Harold Dawson and Friends
at Geneva Festival of the Vine
WHEN: 1-3 p.m.
WHERE: S. 5th St., Geneva
4th Annual Embrace Emily Brews & Jams
WHEN: 2 p.m.
WHERE: Banging Gavel, 17400 Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park
Fiestas Patrias
WHEN: 3:30-10 p.m.
WHERE: RiverEdge Park, Riveredge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora
Sanjeevani’s Outdoor Navratri Garba with Ajay Music Lovers
WHEN: 5 p.m.
WHERE: 9229 W. Emerson St., Des Plaines
PRICE: $5
Sunflower Headlights Festival of the Vine
WHEN: 6:30-10 p.m.
WHERE: Preservation, 513 S. 3rd St., Geneva
Tinley Park Music in the Plaza
WHEN: 7-10 p.m.
WHERE: Zabrocki Plaza, Tinley Park
Mario Zavala
WHEN: 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: North & Maple Kitchen + Bar, 18401 N. Creek Drive, Tinley Park
KK’s Priest & Accept — Full Metal Assault Tour 2024
WHEN: 8 p.m.
WHERE: Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St, Des Plaines
Tommy James & the Shondells
WHEN: 8 p.m.
WHERE: Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles
Saint Astro Album Release
WHEN: 8 p.m.
WHERE: The Venue, 21 S. Broadway, Aurora
PRICE: $20-25
Mel Muzic — Roundhouse Live music
WHEN: 8:30 p.m.
WHERE: Two Brothers Brewing Company, 205 N. Broadway, Aurora
PRICE: $5
SUNDAY, Sept. 8
Brunch & Live Music-Palm Court Restaurant
WHEN: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
WHERE: Palm Court Restaurant, 46 E. Palatine Road, Arlington Heights
Oktoberfest at Hailstorm Brewing Day 2
WHEN: 11 a.m.
WHERE: 8060 186th St., Tinley Park
Matt Keen Festival of the Vine
WHEN: 1-4 p.m.
WHERE: Preservation, 513 S. 3rd St., Geneva
Le Travaillant
WHEN: 2 p.m.WHERE: Des Plaines Public Library, 1501 Ellinwood Ave., Des Plaines
God Save the Queen – Remembering the Most Extraordinary Concert of Queen!
WHEN: 5 p.m.
WHERE: Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines