Music Calendar

Wednesday, Sept. 4

Brass Tracks Jazz Orchestra

WHEN: 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: North & Maple Kitchen + Bar, 18401 N. Creek Drive, Tinley Park

Thursday, Sept. 5

Grace & John

WHEN: 7 p.m.

WHERE: North & Maple Kitchen + Bar, 18401 N. Creek Drive, Tinley Park

Rockin in the Park – Pino Farina Band

WHEN: 7 p.m.

WHERE: Parkway Bank Park, Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar, 5510 Park Pl., Des Plaines

Bee Gees Gold – the World’s

#1 Premiere Tribute to the Bee Gees

WHEN: 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles

Friday, Sept. 6

The Warren Douglas Band First Fridays Open House

WHEN: 6-8 p.m.

WHERE: The Venue, 21 S. Broadway, Aurora

Los Dudes Festival of the Vine Oasis

WHEN: 6:30-10 p.m.

WHERE: Preservation, 513 S. 3rd St., Geneva

Nick @ Evergreen Pub

WHEN: 7 p.m.

WHERE: The Evergreen Pub & Grill, 1400 W. Main St., St. Charles

Live Music On The Patio

WHEN: 7-10 p.m.

WHERE: 317 S. 3rd St., Geneva

U2 Tribute Band: Without U2 -Quarry Lakeside Patio Stage

WHEN: 7-10 p.m.

WHERE: The Quarry Cable Park & Grille, 5517 Northwest Hwy, Crystal Lake

PRICE: $13-322

Lunar Ticks at Hey Nonny!

WHEN: 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: HeyNonnyAH, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights

Evan Fox

WHEN: 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: North & Maple Kitchen + Bar, 18401 N. Creek Drive, Tinley Park

Bee Gees Gold – The World’s #1 Premiere Tribute To The Bee Gees

WHEN: 8 p.m.

WHERE: Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines

No Limits Band of Chicago Live at Peggy Kinnane’s

WHEN: 8 p.m.

WHERE: Peggy Kinanne’s Irish Restaurant and Pub, 8 N. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights

April Wine // Sweet

WHEN: 8 p.m.

WHERE: Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles

Superchair — Roundhouse Live Music

WHEN: 8:30 p.m.

WHERE: Two Brothers Brewing Company, 205 N. Broadway, Aurora

PRICE: $10

Saturday, Sept. 7

Harold Dawson and Friends

at Geneva Festival of the Vine

WHEN: 1-3 p.m.

WHERE: S. 5th St., Geneva

4th Annual Embrace Emily Brews & Jams

WHEN: 2 p.m.

WHERE: Banging Gavel, 17400 Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park

Fiestas Patrias

WHEN: 3:30-10 p.m.

WHERE: RiverEdge Park, Riveredge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora

Sanjeevani’s Outdoor Navratri Garba with Ajay Music Lovers

WHEN: 5 p.m.

WHERE: 9229 W. Emerson St., Des Plaines

PRICE: $5

Sunflower Headlights Festival of the Vine

WHEN: 6:30-10 p.m.

WHERE: Preservation, 513 S. 3rd St., Geneva

Tinley Park Music in the Plaza

WHEN: 7-10 p.m.

WHERE: Zabrocki Plaza, Tinley Park

Mario Zavala

WHEN: 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: North & Maple Kitchen + Bar, 18401 N. Creek Drive, Tinley Park

KK’s Priest & Accept — Full Metal Assault Tour 2024

WHEN: 8 p.m.

WHERE: Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St, Des Plaines

Tommy James & the Shondells

WHEN: 8 p.m.

WHERE: Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles

Saint Astro Album Release

WHEN: 8 p.m.

WHERE: The Venue, 21 S. Broadway, Aurora

PRICE: $20-25

Mel Muzic — Roundhouse Live music

WHEN: 8:30 p.m.

WHERE: Two Brothers Brewing Company, 205 N. Broadway, Aurora

PRICE: $5

SUNDAY, Sept. 8

Brunch & Live Music-Palm Court Restaurant

WHEN: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

WHERE: Palm Court Restaurant, 46 E. Palatine Road, Arlington Heights

Oktoberfest at Hailstorm Brewing Day 2

WHEN: 11 a.m.

WHERE: 8060 186th St., Tinley Park

Matt Keen Festival of the Vine

WHEN: 1-4 p.m.

WHERE: Preservation, 513 S. 3rd St., Geneva

Le Travaillant

WHEN: 2 p.m.WHERE: Des Plaines Public Library, 1501 Ellinwood Ave., Des Plaines

God Save the Queen – Remembering the Most Extraordinary Concert of Queen!

WHEN: 5 p.m.

WHERE: Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines