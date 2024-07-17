Music, food on tap at Pitchfork Festival

Offering an equally eclectic mix of musical acts and culinary selection, Pitchfork Music Festival returns to Chicago’s Union Park for its annual three-day run, beginning Friday and ending on Sunday.

Unlike similar, but larger fests, such as Lollapalooza and Riot Fest, Pitchfork is held in the relatively intimate setting of Union Park, with three stages for a slew of up-and-coming bands and musicians, along with several well-known performers and established acts.

This year’s headliners include psychedelic R&B/soul band Black Pumas, British songwriter/recording artist/record producer Jai Paul, and genre-mixing alternative/indie duo 100 gecs on Friday; English electronic dance DJ Jamie xx, Canadian pop singer/songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen, and English pop singer/songwriter Jessie Ware on Saturday.

Sunday’s headliners are alternative rocker Alanis Morissette, best known for her smash 1995 album, “Jagged Little Pill”, and its hit single, “You Oughta Know,” as well as solo artist Brittany Howard, former lead singer and guitarist of the rock band Alabama Shakes, and three-piece synth-pop band MUNA.

“We definitely want a diverse and eclectic range of music — rock, hip hop, experimental, etc.,” said Pitch Perfect publicist Ben Demars. “It’s really across the board … very exciting to have so many different acts all in one spot. And we’re thrilled to have Alanis … excited to see her set.”

The 2024 Pitchfork lineup also includes Jeff Rosenstock, Yaeji, Sudan Archives, Amen Dunes, Billy

Woods & Kenny Segal, Tkay Maidza, Doss, ML Buch, Rosali, Angry Blackmen and Black Duck on Friday; De La Soul, Unwound, Bratmobile, Wednesday, Water From Your Eyes, Sweeping Promises, Feeble Little Horse, Hotline TNT, Kara Jackson, L’Rain and Lifeguard on Saturday; and Grandmaster Flash, Les Savy Fav, Crumb, Jessica Pratt, Mannequin Pussy, Hailu Mergia, Model/Actriz, Nala Sinephro, Maxo, Joanna Sternberg and Akenya on Sunday.

“I think it’s important to showcase what all these artists have to offer,” Demars said.

Aside from the music, the festival includes the PitchFORKED Food Court, offering a wide variety of international and unique food options, as well as choices familiar to longtime fest attendees. Selections include Hawaiian street food from Tang Deep, classic empanadas from Cafe Tola, soul food from Josephine’s Cooking, vegan food from Soul Veg City and many others.

“This year, our goal was to elevate the festival’s food program across the board by curating a mix of restaurants and flavors as eclectic and exciting as our musical lineup,” said Seth Dodson, Pitchfork executive production director. “My hope is that whether festival goers are looking to try something new or return to a beloved favorite, there’s an experience here for them.”

Pitchfork also features an on-site vinyl shop, poster and craft fairs, other vendors, bars and free water stations. In addition, the festival has partnered with Chicago Votes, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering young Chicagoans and fostering a more inclusive democracy. During the fest, Chicago Votes will host a range of activities, including panel discussions and information sharing.

General admission tickets are $219 for a three-day pass and $109 for one day only. For those seeking an elevated festival experience, Pitchfork PLUS ($399 for three days; $199, one day) and VIP ($699, three days; $379, one day) options are available as well. PLUS and VIP ticket holders will enjoy additional perks, including air-conditioned restrooms, a private bar, shaded seating and more.

Union Park is located at 1501 W. Randolph Street. Gates (on Ashland Avenue, south of Lake Street and at Washington Boulevard/Ogden Avenue) open at noon each day. Attendees will need a valid photo ID and a digital ticket to enter the fest. Children ages 10 and under can attend free of charge.

For tickets, and more information, visit www.pitchforkmusicfestival.com.