North Side bank robbed

The FBI is looking for a man who robbed a bank Saturday afternoon (June 6) in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood.

The man robbed the Chase Bank at 3032 N. Clark St., shortly after noon Saturday.

He was described as a bald, 6 foot, black man, wearing a light-colored shirt and light-colored over-sized jeans.

A weapon was not used during the robbery, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

It was the Chicago area’s first bank robbery in nearly three months, according to the FBI.