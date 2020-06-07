North Side bank robbed

Chronicle MediaJune 7, 2020

This man is being sought in connection with Saturday’s (June 6) robbery of the Chase Bank in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood. (FBI photo)

The FBI is looking for a man who robbed a bank Saturday afternoon (June 6) in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood.

The man robbed the Chase Bank at 3032 N. Clark St., shortly after noon Saturday.

He was described as a bald, 6 foot, black man, wearing a light-colored shirt and light-colored over-sized jeans.

A weapon was not used during the robbery, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

It was the Chicago area’s first bank robbery in nearly three months, according to the FBI.

