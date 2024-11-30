Northbrook deal upsets competing business owner

The Northbrook Village Board’s approval of an economic incentive and development agreement for Hometown Coffee Northbrook, LLC has the owners of another business steamed.

Restaurateurs Kadir and Serah Cicek of Mount Prospect, whose coffee venue BEAN BAR will open in January across the street from Hometown Coffee Northbrook, LLC, are not happy with the village’s arrangement with Hometown Coffee.

Hometown Coffee & Juice plans to open at 1290 Shermer Road at what was Northbrook’s first standalone library.

The 1290 Shermer Road building is being purchased for an undisclosed amount by an affiliate, Hometown Leasing, said Lou Rubin, who founded Hometown Coffee & Juice with spouse, Julie. The Rubins have been Glencoe residents since 1999.

Northbrook’s agreement gives Hometown Coffee a $1.5 million loan, repayable over 15 years at 6 percent interest, with future sales tax revenue as repayment. Critics say the loan package should have been publicized to any interested Chicago area business for fairness.

Northbrook Village Manager Cara Pavlicek indicated the village’s Financial Reserve Policy, implemented in 1994, keeps an unreserved general fund balance equal to 40 percent of annual actual operating revenues.

The amount above the 40 percent threshold is deemed a surplus. During the annual budget process, trustees could dedicate Hometown Coffee’s $1.5 million loan principal from the surplus fund balance.

Speaking at a Nov. 12 meeting, restaurateur Kadir Cicek said, “Obviously, I’m upset. We’re trying to feed our kids; we’re trying to feed our family.

“Let me have a fair chance … you guys are not giving us any fair chances. You know what my (business loan) interest rate is? Not 6 percent, I’m sorry, I pay over 12 percent on an interest rate, not 6.”

Still unresolved is the status of six art panels installed on the former library’s exterior. The village cannot require Hometown Coffee to preserve or donate the art, but could share information with the applicant. The Northbrook Historical Society would like to preserve the art.

As of Nov. 15, “We have not spoken with Hometown,” Northbrook Historical Society President Judy Hughes said.

The 1290 Shermer Road library was built in 1954 and the wing with the sculptured panels was added in 1961.

Northbrook Historical Society board minutes from March 7, 1974, refer to a library cornerstone, but it remains after numerous building renovations over the years. Deep bushes cover the spot, requiring cutting hardy branches at the risk of personal harm, trespassing or damaging foliage, village officials said.

Guido Chigi, a Glenbrook High School instructor, and his students designed and built the panel artwork.

Hometown founder Lou Rubin said last summer that Hometown would be willing to work with the Northbrook Historical Society to donate the six panels.

Rubin told Chronicle Media the new Hometown building will keep the shape of library building lines, but about the six art panels said, “I’m not even quite sure,” if, “those are removable.”

Julie Rubin said, “We’re going to do our best to keep the historical part of it alive.”

A proposed 1 percent local food and beverage tax that caused controversy last summer remains a possibility but would not likely occur prior to the fiscal year 2026 budget meetings this spring, according to the village.

If passed, Hometown’s collections from the 1 percent tax would not be used to repay its $1.5 million loan.

The village has launched a website about downtown redevelopment. Ideas could include forming an organization comparable to Highwood’s 501(c)(3) Celebrate Highwood, which organizes its Lake County hometown special events.