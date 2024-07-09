Off-duty officer involved in Elgin shooting

An off-duty police officer was involved in a shooting Monday, July 8 in Elgin.

Police said the shooting occurred shortly after 4:30 p.m. Monday near Walnut Avenue and National Street.

No officers from the Elgin Police Department were involved in the incident, according to a department spokesman.

The Kane County Major Crimes Task Force is the lead investigating agency in the incident.

The intersection of Walnut and National was still closed for the police investigation as of late Monday night.