Offenders in armed robbery sought

Chronicle MediaJuly 1, 2024

Chicago police are seeking to identify these three individuals in connection with the June 20 armed robbery of a man on the CTA Red Line platform at 87th Street. (Images from CTA security cameras)

Chicago police are seeking three offenders who beat and robbed a man on a CTA platform.

The Bureau of Detectives – Public Transportation Section has issued a community alert seeking to identify the individuals who committed the armed robbery on the Red Line platform at 87th Street.

Police said the armed robbery occurred shortly after 2:45 a.m. June 20. A 45-year-old man was on the platform when the offenders approached, began battering the victim, spraying him with a chemical agent, and taking his property by force.

The offenders were described as Black and 18- to 25-years-old.

If you have information about the offenders, contact the Bureau of Detectives – Public Transportation Section at 312-745-4447.

 

