Officers hurt in South Lawndale

Two Chicago police officers were recovering at an area hospital after being injured in an incident in the city’s South Lawndale neighborhood.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, officers were on the 2500 block of South Homan Avenue when an individual approached and attempted to batter officers.

Police said they attempted to subdue the individual when another individual intervened and struck an officer with a heavy wooden stick.

Two Chicago police officers were transported to an area hospital, where they were listed in good condition.

Two suspects were in custody and charges are pending, according to police.