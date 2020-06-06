Officials distribute masks, food in Chicago suburbs

Officials distribute masks, food in Chicago suburbsChronicle Media — June 5, 2020
The Joint Caucus of Black Elected Officials will have four days of action.
Officials will be providing masks, food, and water to residents on Chicago’s West and South sides, and in the South Suburbs. In the West Suburbs, officials will be distributing masks and urging census participation.
Distributions will be:
- Saturday (June 6): From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at a site to be determined in the South Suburbs
- Sunday (June 7): From noon to 1 p.m. at the Fred Hampton Pool, 300 Oak St., Maywood, in the West Suburbs