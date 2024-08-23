One killed, five hurt in Back of the Yards shooting

One man was killed, and five men injured in a shooting Tuesday on Chicago’s Southwest Side.

Police responded to a call of shots fired shortly after 7:15 p.m. Tuesday on the 5100 block of South Ashland Avenue in the city’s Back of the Yards neighborhood. Upon arrival, they discovered that multiple people had been shot.

According to a witness, two offenders fired at five victims standing outside and then fled.

One of the victims, a 39-year-old man, was in a vehicle driving by when he was shot.

A 46-year-old man was killed in the shooting, He was pronounced dead at St. Bernard’s Hospital after being shot in the left side of his torso.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as Jonathan Barr, address unknown.

Injured individuals were:

A 51-year-old man, who was listed in fair condition at Stroger Hospital, with a gunshot wound to the left foot

A 37-year-old man, who was listed in fair condition at Stroger, with multiple gunshot wounds to the body

A 44-year-old man, who was listed in critical condition at Stroger, with a gunshot wound to the left leg and foot

A 46-year-old man, who was listed in fair condition at Stroger, with a gunshot wound to the left foot.

A 39-year-old man, who was listed in good condition at The University of Chicago Hospital, with a gunshot wound to the left foot

In other fatal Chicago shootings:

A 29-year-old man was standing outside at 4:20 p.m. Thursday on the 1300 block of East 53 rd Street in the city’s Hyde Park neighborhood when he was involved in a verbal altercation with an offender. Police said the offender displayed a firearm and fired a gunshot in the victim’s direction and fled. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the neck and was transported to The University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A 26-year-old man was killed shortly before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 2000 block of West 79 th Street in the city’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood. An offender approached the man, produced a handgun and fired at him. The victim sustained three gunshot wounds to the torso and was transported to The University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead a short time later.

A 33-year-old man was killed shortly before 10:30 p.m. Monday on the 4800 block of West West End in the city’s Austin neighborhood. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter call and discovered the man on the ground. He had been shot multiple times in the face and arms. The Chicago Fire Department treated the victim on the scene and transported him to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 32-year-old man was killed at 6:30 p.m. Monday when standing on the sidewalk on the 600 block of West 69 th Street in the city’s Englewood neighborhood. Police said a dark blue sedan approached and someone fired shots at the victim. The victim sustained two gunshot wounds to the chest and was pronounced dead on the scene.

A 17-year-old boy died after being shot at 5 p.m. Monday on the 3800 block of West 26 th Street in the city’s South Lawndale neighborhood. Police said the boy was driving westbound when a truck approached, and someone fired multiple shots in his direction. The victim was struck on the left shoulder and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

A 25-year-old man died after being shot Monday on the 8200 block of South South Shore Drive in the city’s South Chicago neighborhood. Officers responding to a check of well-being call from family members discovered the man at noon Monday unresponsive in the alley. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the head and multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced deceased on scene. Police said the circumstances of the shooting are unknown at this time.

A 28-year-old man died after being shot at 3 p.m. Sunday on the 3900 block of West Madison Street in the city’s Garfield Park neighborhood. Officers responded to a shots-fired call and discovered the victim with multiple gunshot wounds lying on the ground unresponsive. The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced deceased a short time later. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

A 17-year-old boy died after being shot at 9:20 p.m. Saturday on the 6700 block of South Loomis Street on the city’s South Side. The 17-year-old and a 16-year-old boy were on a porch when an offender or offenders approached and fired before fleeing. The 17-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the stomach and back. Chicago Fire Department personnel transported him to The University of Chicago Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The 16-year-old boy sustained a gunshot wound to the chest. Chicago firefighters treated him on the scene and transported him to The University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

A man in his 30s died after being shot shortly after 2:30 p.m. Saturday on the first block of South Lavergne Avenue in the city’s Austin neighborhood. An offender with a gun approached the man and fired multiple shots at the victim and fled. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the neck and back and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

A 53-year-old man died after being shot at 4:40 a.m. Saturday on the 4700 block of West Polk Street in the city’s Austin neighborhood. The man and a 41-year-old woman were outside when they heard shots and then felt pain. The man sustained a gunshot wound to his abdomen and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. The woman sustained a gunshot wound to her right ankle and was transported to Mount Sinai, where she was listed in good condition. A third victim a 33-year-old man, sustained a gunshot wound to his right foot and self-transported to Rush Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

A 28-year-old man died after being shot shortly before 12:30 a.m. Saturday on the 4500 block of South Champlain Avenue on the city’s South Side. A witness related that the man was on the sidewalk when an offender began shooting in the direction of the victim, striking him several times about the body. The offender proceeded to flee the scene. Chicago Fire Department personnel arrived on the scene to treat the victim and transported him to The University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. The man later died at the hospital.

A 30-year-old man died after being shot shortly before 6:45 a.m. Friday on the 7900 block of South Wabash Avenue on the city’s South Side. The man was getting into his vehicle when offenders approached him with guns and fired. The victim was transported to The University of Chicago Hospital and was pronounced dead. The offenders fled the scene. No one was in custody for any of the murders as of press time. Chicago detectives are investigating the cases.

