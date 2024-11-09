Parish plans Mass to honor fallen officer, pray for first responders

St. Christina Parish, located in Chicago’s Mount Greenwood neighborhood, will conduct a Mass dedicated to fallen Chicago police Officer Enrique Martinez and his family and to pray for first responders on Sunday.

The Mass, celebrated by Rev. Ryan Brady, pastor of St. Christina Church, will serve as a time of unity, prayer and community support for individuals affected by the loss.

The parish invites police officers, firefighters and paramedics to attend in uniform, while all other attendees are encouraged to wear blue to show solidarity.

Archdiocese of Chicago officials said the Mass represents a meaningful gathering for the Mount Greenwood community, where many police officers and firefighters live, as they come together in support and remembrance.

The Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at St. Christina Church, 11005 S. Homan Ave., Chicago.