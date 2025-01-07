Parishes mark Epiphany with parade

Chronicle MediaJanuary 7, 2025

Following a Multilingual Mass, a sleigh leads hundreds of parishioners from St. Ferdinand and St. Ladislaus churches on Chicago’s Northwest Side in a procession down Belmont Avenue during a Three Kings Parade on Sunday. The annual event celebrates the Epiphany when the Three Wise Men visited baby Jesus. The annual parade mirrors the processions that take place in Poland each year on Jan. 6, the traditional date of the feast of Epiphany. (Karen Callaway/Chicago Catholic)

Parishioners from St. Ferdinand and St. Ladislaus churches on Chicago’s Northwest Side walked down Belmont Avenue during a Three Kings Parade on Sunday.

The annual event celebrated the Epiphany when the Three Wise Men visited baby Jesus.

The event began with a multilingual Mass at St. Ferdinand Parish followed by the procession down Belmont following the conclusion of Mass. The Mass, while mostly in Polish, included readings in English, Spanish and Tagalog. The procession ended with a Mass and reception at St. Ladislaus Church.

The parade mirrored the processions that take place in Poland on Jan. 6 each year, the traditional date of the feast of Epiphany.

Sunday’s parade included horses, costumed characters dressed as the Holy Family, magi, angels, shepherds and others in the Nativity story, dancers and Christmas caroling.

When the group arrived at St. Ladislaus Church, there was a performance, Mass and reception.

The parade headed north from St. Ferdinand’s Church to Belmont Avenue, east on Belmont to Long, and north on Long to St. Ladislaus Church.

Musicians perform during the Three Kings Parade. (Karen Callaway/Chicago Catholic)

Tagged with:

Ad 1 – 300×250 – Google ROS

Trending News

Ad 3 – 300×600 – Post Pages – Google ROS

Ad 2 – 300×250 – Google ROS