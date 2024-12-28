Park Forest man dies from head-on crash injuries

A Park Forest man died from injuries sustained Thursday in a head-on collision in the south suburban village.

Officers and fire personnel from the Park Forest Police and Fire departments at 6:37 a.m. Thursday responded to a two-vehicle crash at 26th Street and Western Avenue.

Upon arrival, emergency crews found one of the drivers unresponsive. Officers and paramedics performed emergency life-saving measures, and the unresponsive driver was transported to a local hospital. The driver later succumbed to his injuries.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the deceased driver as Rory Jurgensen Jr., 33, a resident of the first block of Ash Street in Park Forest.

The initial investigation revealed that the deceased driver’s vehicle had drifted into oncoming traffic, resulting in a head-on collision with the second vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was also transported to a local hospital.

The Park Forest Police Department, in collaboration with the Suburban Major Accident Reconstruction Team, is continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information about the accident is encouraged to contact the Park Forest Police Department Investigations Division at (708) 748-1309.