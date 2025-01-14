Pastor emeritus of Holy Name of Mary Parish dies

Rev. James Flynn, retired priest of the Archdiocese of Chicago and pastor emeritus of Holy Name of Mary Parish on 112th Street in Chicago, died Sunday, at the age of 82.

Flynn was born March 4, 1942, in Chicago. He attended Quigley Preparatory Seminary in Chicago and the University of St. Mary of the Lake/Mundelein Seminary.

Cardinal John Cody ordained Flynn to the priesthood on April 27, 1967. Rev. Flynn’s first Mass was at Resurrection Parish on Jackson Boulevard, which merged with St. Martin de Porres Parish that is now part of St. Simon of Cyrene Parish.

After ordination, Flynn was assistant pastor at: St. Priscilla and Resurrection parishes, both in Chicago, and Our Lady of the Mount Parish (now part of Our Lady, The Mystical Rose Parish) in Cicero. He then served as associate pastor at St. Angela Parish (now part of St Simon Cyrene Parish) and Holy Name of Mary Parish (now part of Our Lady of Kibeho Parish), both in Chicago, where he was bestowed the title of pastor emeritus.

He retired in 2012 and continued to serve in retirement at Ascension-St. Susanna Parish in Harvey and St. Gerard Majella Parish in Markham.

Rev. Thadeo Mgimba, archdiocesan priest and one of Flynn’s close friends, remembers Flynn as a remarkable person who “was very simple, humble and had a golden heart.” “He was my spiritual father, my mentor and my friend,” Mgimba added.

Rev. Robert Gilbert, archdiocesan priest and another one of Flynn’s close friends, remembers Flynn as a “good man and an even better priest.”

Gilbert recalled how he “gave so much of his life in dedication to the Archdiocese of Chicago. He was very beloved by the church communities and people were always happy to see him.”

Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Friday at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 102 E. Francis Road, New Lenox and from 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Kibeho Parish, 1401 W. 112th Street, Chicago. The funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Kibeho Parish on 112th Street. Most Rev. Robert Casey will be the main celebrant and Mgimba will be the homilist.

Interment will be private.